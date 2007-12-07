Dell Coming to Best Buy in US

Existing Dell customers will also be able to take their previous purchased machines to Best Buy for custom upgrades. Once the U.S. Best Buy stores come online, Dell products will be available in nearly 10,000 stores around the globe, including Carrefour in Europe, Staples in the U.S., Courts in Singapore, Gome in China, Bic Camera Inc. in Japan, Carphone Warehouse in the U.K. and Wal-Mart in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

Read more ... Dell press release.

Miscellaneous trivia

According to HardlyFamous.com, Michael Dell once washed dishes at a Chinese restaurant for $2.30 per hour. He also dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin at the age of 19 when his computer business, PCs Limited, began to take off.

Benjamin Bowmar Curtis, "The Dell Dude" was the young actor who played Steven in the "Dude, you’re getting a Dell" TV commercials in the early 2000s. On February 9, 2003, he was arrested in New York for possession of marijuana, prompting many to coin the phrase, "Dude, you’re getting a cell". Since then he has gone on to what appears to be a very successful career in film and acting. He now goes by the name Ben Curtis, and has appeared in three movies, one episode of Law & Order and his voice has been used for the character Damon in a video game entitled Bully. He is also the Associate Producer of an upcoming movie called Spy, due out in 2008.