Best Buy just teamed up with IKEA to launch 'Planning Centers' for home projects — here's the full list of locations

It’s always exciting when planning your dream home re-design or kitchen upgrade.

And while we all could do with the help of design guru Joanna Gaines, finding inspiration and suitable appliances to match can be challenging at the best of times.

Launching this fall, Best Buy and IKEA will team up to lend a helping hand. The two popular home stores have partnered up to offer a one-stop shopping experience for customers to buy new appliances for their kitchen and laundry rooms.

These in-store planning centers aim to help customers make better buying decisions about what will work best for their home and needs that also matches IKEA’s design inspiration.

“This partnership between IKEA and Best Buy is about making great design and functionality more accessible for the many,” states Rob Olson, chief operations officer for IKEA U.S., in an IKEA press release.

Currently, 10 Best Buy stores will feature in-store planning centers So what can we expect?

What do the Planning Centers do?

IKEA dark kitchen design (Image credit: IKEA)

Essentially, these exciting in-store planning centers will include 1,000-square-foot IKEA layouts modeled to showcase ideal kitchens or laundry rooms. Customers can then walk around in the spaces to visualize and experience how Best Buy and IKEA products can work well together — and can be incorporated into their homes and lifestyles.

Additionally, there will be IKEA staff at hand to assist customers with the design of a space, and advice on what appliances, electronics and furnishings to buy.

In fact, this ground-breaking partnership is the first time IKEA products and services will be accessible through another U.S. retailer, making it more tailored to customer needs.

So if you want to create your dream (and no-fuss) home upgrade, be sure to head to your nearest Best Buy this fall.

Full list of locations:

Check here to find out if there’s a Planning Center near you:

Boynton Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL

Lakeland, FL

Melbourne, FL

Waterford Lakes, FL

Alamo Ranch, TX

Hulen, TX

Humble, TX

Mesquite, TX

South Austin, TX

