How to Control Your Sonos Speakers with Alexa

It’s a dream of all Sonos speaker owners: to be able to set aside their smartphone and play music, just by saying what they want to hear. However, Sonos now lets you use Alexa to control any Sonos speaker, and integrating the two systems is fairly easy. We'll show you two ways to set it up.



(Image credit: Sonos)

Method One: Line in

If you have a Sonos Play:5, Connect or Connect:Amp, your unit comes with a line-in jack. This allows you to physically connect an external source using a 3.5-mm audio cable.

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you have an Echo Dot (This won’t work with the Echo, which lacks a line-out port):

Connect a 3.5-mm audio cable to the line-out port on the Echo Dot.



Connect the other end of the audio cable to the line-in port on your Sonos. For a Play:5, the cord should have single 3.5-mm connectors on both ends; for Connect, you’ll want a cable that has a 3.5-mm connector on one end and stereo RCA connectors on the other.



Open your Sonos app to enable Line In Autoplay under Room Settings. You can also set the volume for Autoplay — crank that up to max so you don’t have to turn up your Echo too loud.

That’s it: Now, when you ask Alexa anything, the sound will come out of your Sonos.

Method Two: Enable the Alexa Sonos Skill

You can wirelessly connect your Sonos speakers to Alexa using the Alexa skill, and by enabling Alexa in the Sonos app. First, make sure that both the Sonos speakers and your Echo/Echo Dot/etc. are on the same network.



1. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, open the side menu by pressing the three bars at the upper left, and select Skills.



3. Make sure your Sonos system is up to date, and press Continue.

4. Enter your Sonos account information.

5. Give Alexa permission to control your Sonos speakers.

6. If everything goes well, you should see this screen. Go ahead and close it.

7. Press Devices in the bottom right corner, then tap the Plus sign in the top right corner and select "Add device."

9. In the Sonos app, select the More tab, and press Voice Services.

10. In the screen that appears next, Amazon Alexa should appear. Press the icon.

11. To make changes—such as if you're moving a speaker to a new room—select Room Settings.

