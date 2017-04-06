Canon’s PowerShot SX730 HS Puts 40x Zoom in a Pocket-Friendly Body

Nowadays, almost everyone has a smartphone in their pocket that’s adept at snapping a quick pic or two. But you still can’t deny there’s a lot of things our phone-based shooters still struggle with. That’s why Canon has created the $400 PowerShot SX730 HS, which is nearly as portable as a phone, but packs a lot more punch.

Available starting in June (in black or silver), the 20.3-megapixel SX730 HS could be a perfect camera for travelers. The whole camera measures just 4.3 x 2.5 x 1.6 inches and 10.6-ounces, while still packing a zoom lens that offers up to 40x magnification and optical image stabilization.

While the SX730 HS isn’t the fastest shooter around, it can reach almost 6 fps of continuous shooting in auto or program modes. The lens features an aperture of f/3.3-f/6.9, and if you need a little extra light, the SX730 HS has a built-in pop-up flash too. And in response to user demands, Canon has also brought back the ability to embed timestamps right into your pics.

The SX730 HS also looks like it might be a great pocket camera for vloggers. It can record videos up to full HD at 60 fps, and its 3-inch LCD screen can flip a full 180-degrees so you can see the display and frame your shot even when the camera is pointing straight at you. In fact, Canon has even included dedicated Self-Portrait and Smooth Skin modes to help make sure you are always looking your best. Unfortunately, there’s no audio in jack for adding on an external mic.

In keeping with all of Canon’s recent cameras, the PowerShot SX730 HS also comes with built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC, so it’s super easy to connect the camera with your phone and transfer images over without the need for wires.

Product images courtesy of Canon.