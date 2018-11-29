Alexa Big Mouth Billy Bass Is the Zenith of Technological Achievement

A phone camera that can see in the dark? A robot vacuum that can empty itself? Those silly things from 2018 may sound innovative — until you've experienced the wonder that is a Big Mouth Billy Bass controlled by Alexa.

Now available for pre-order for a mere $40, the new Big Mouth Billy Bass can connect directly to the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or other Alexa-enabled device. And after that, you can speak to the fish on your wall to have it play music, control other smart home devices, answer questions and more.

The best part? Big Mouth Billy Pass will lip sync with Alexa spoken responses, as well as with lyrics through the Amazon Music service, apparently. And, yes, the fish will dance to the beat with music.

The Amazon listing also says Billy Bass will react to timers, notifications and alarms. And, for those who are nostalgic, it will sing the original "fishing time" song from the classic 1999 version of this cultural treasure.

As reported by The Verge, a developer named Brian Kane was the first to hack a Billy Bass to connect to Alexa’s API in 2016. And now Gemmy Industries is making this dream a reality for the masses.