Best T-Mobile Deals in July 2019

Not many wireless carriers can compete with T-Mobile when it comes to deals and price cuts. As one of the best phone carriers out there, T-Mobile boasts impressively high customer satisfaction.

The Magenta Network is also renown for offering some of the most tempting incentives out there. So if you're looking for the best T-Mobile deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best T-Mobile deals you can get right now on everything from the iPhone XR to the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Apple iPhone XR

For this iPhone XR deal from T-Mobile, you'll need the help of some family members. For a limited time, you can get a free Apple iPhone XR when you add a line and switch to T-Mobile's family plan. You'll get your free phone in the form of monthly bill credits over the course of your 24-month agreement.

Apple iPhone XS/XS Max

New and existing customers who get the Apple iPhone XS or XS Max, add a new line of service, and trade-in an old phone will get a one-time credit of up to $750 toward their new iPhone.

Your discount will show up in the form of bill credits under a 24-month phone leasing plan. Just keep in mind that T-Mobile requires down payments on some of the new iPhones.

Google Pixel 3a/Pixel 3 XL

T-Mobile is taking up to $400 off Google's new Pixels with an eligible trade-in. (You can see eligible trade-ins here). Otherwise, consumers can get the Pixel 3a for $16.67/month ($0 down), the Pixel 3a XL comes in Just Black and Clearly White for $20/month ($0 down).

LG G8 ThinQ

T-Mobile is offering a sweet deal this month on one of LG's latest phones. Currently, you get 50% off the LG G8 ThinQ when you add a line or trade-in and eligible device. The LG G8 is priced at $619.99, so this discounts it down to $310.

Samsung Galaxy S10

T-mobile currently has some of the best Galaxy S10 deals we've seen so far. For a limited time, you can get up to $300 off the Galaxy S10e when you trade in an eligible device. Alternatively, T-Mobile will take up to $400 off the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus with a qualifying trade-in device.

T-Mobile will also give you a free Samsung Galaxy S10, when you buy a Galaxy S10 and open a new line. As an alternative, T-Mobile will take up to $900 off your purchase when you buy two S10 or S10+ phones and add a new line.

You must buy and activate the Galaxy S10 or S10+ on T-Mobile's network under a monthly leasing plan to qualify for this deal.