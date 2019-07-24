We're smack in the middle of back-to-school season and for bargain hunters that means one thing: Now is a great time for laptop deals, especially if you're looking for a college laptop.

Laptops are one of the most sought after back-to-school purchases and outside of Black Friday, back-to-school season tends to offer the best laptop deals.

So whether you're looking for a new Chromebook or an affordable laptop that can double as a gaming rig, you've come to the right place. (Apple fans make sure to check out our guide to the best MacBook deals).

Best Chromebook deals

Chromebooks are perfect laptops for students of all ages. They're affordable, highly portable, and provide seamless integration with Google's cloud-based services. Sister site LaptopMag rates the Asus Chromebook Flip C343 as the best Chromebook of the moment. Meanwhile, the Samsung Chromebook 3 offers the best value for your buck.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now just $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident prone users.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $289 now $169 @ Amazon

The 14-inch S330 features a MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Those specs won't break any speed records, but they're fine for basic work and Web browsing. We also like how portable and thin this laptop is, which makes it a solid pick for the classroom. View Deal

Best MacBook deals

MacBooks are the notebook of choice for many college students. Unfortunately, they're not very cheap. The base MacBook Air (Apple's entry level laptop) will set you back $1,099. However, if you're a student with an edu e-mail address, Apple is taking up to $200 off select Macs and bundling a free pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. It's one of the rare Apple Store deals that's actually worthwhile. (If you don't have an edu e-mail, here are the best Mac deals below).

MacBook Air (2018): was $1,099 now just $949 @ Amazon

The 2018 MacBook Air is a solid everyday laptop. This model packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

MacBook Air (2017): was $999 now just $849 @ Walmart

It may be outdated, but the 2017 MacBook Air is still a capable laptop, especially for budget-conscious college students. It packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-5250U dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

Best Dell deals

From the Inspiron to the latest Alienware machines, Dell makes a wide range of laptops for just about every type of budget and user. The XPS 13 remains our top pick, however, offering the perfect balance of power, portability, and style.

Dell XPS 13 (9370): was $1,309 now $749.99 @ Dell

Despite being a year old, the XPS 13 (9370) is still an amazing laptop for just about any type of user. Use coupon "DBLTXPS13" to drop its price to an all-time low of $749.99, a price we've never seen before. Deal is valid through July 27 at 7am ET.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE w/ GTX 1650: was $994 now $944 @ Dell

The G5 15 SE is an entry-level gaming laptop that sports Nvidia's latest GPU. Use coupon code "50OFF699" to save $50 and drop its price to $944.99.View Deal

Best Surface deals

From the Surface Pro 6 to the Surface Book 2, Microsoft's Surface devices are great machines for college students. The Surface Pro 6 is frequently on sale ($699 is the cheapest it's been in 2019), but keep in mind that you'll need to purchase a Surface Type Keyboard if you want in on that 2-in-1 action.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: was $1,999 now $895 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable 2-in-1 laptop. It offers blazing fast performance and can be used in tablet or laptop mode. The 128GB model is also on sale for $719 ($180 off). View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2: was $1,499 now $1,159 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Surface Book 2 may be pricier than its competitors, but Amazon is hacking away at its price. It supports USB Type-C and packs a brilliant 3:2 PixelSense display. It's over $300 off right now. View Deal

Best Gaming Laptop deals

A good gaming laptop should not only offer dedicated graphics, but an excellent display and keyboard as well. If you're on a tight budget and don't need blazing performance, Nvidia's previous-gen GPUs (such as the GTX 1050 and 1060) provide solid performance at a lower cost. Otherwise, look for machines with Nvidia's new GTX 16-series GPUs.

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,299 now $899.99 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $300 off the Acer Predator Helios 300. Log into your Prime account and you'll save an extra $100 bringing this laptop's price to an all-time low of $899.99. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU.View Deal