AT&T Is Officially Snubbing LG's G7 ThinQ

If you thought all four major U.S. wireless carriers planned to offer LG's latest smartphone, think again. AT&T has confirmed it's not carrying the LG G7 ThinQ, the just-unveiled phone from LG.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

An AT&T spokesperson said the decision was a case of the carrier keeping its powder dry for a forthcoming release from the phone maker.

"We offer a strong lineup of devices from LG today, as you know," the spokesperson said. "And we’re planning to launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T."

MORE: LG G7 ThinQ vs. Samsung Galaxy S9

It's unclear exactly what that exclusive device would be. LG is reportedly working on a new addition to its V series, the LG V35. That phone is expected to be a modest step up from last year's V30, with an AI-powered dual rear camera, expansive display and high-quality audio (all features you can find in the G7 ThinQ, one could point out.) The rumored V35 could turn out to be an AT&T-exclusive, or it could be another phone altogether.

For what it's worth, Android Headlines posted a render reportedly of the LG V35 ThinQ and said that it was likely to be the exclusive phone AT&T alluded to in the carrier's G7 announcement.

You're not exactly hurting for options on where to buy the LG G7 ThinQ when it ships on June 1. Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have all said they would carrier the phone, though they haven't announced a price yet. Regional carrier US Cellular is offering the G7, too.