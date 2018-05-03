Trending

AT&T Is Officially Snubbing LG's G7 ThinQ

AT&T says it's going to offer another phone from LG later this summer instead.

If you thought all four major U.S. wireless carriers planned to offer LG's latest smartphone, think again. AT&T has confirmed it's not carrying the LG G7 ThinQ, the just-unveiled phone from LG.

An AT&T spokesperson said the decision was a case of the carrier keeping its powder dry for a forthcoming release from the phone maker.

"We offer a strong lineup of devices from LG today, as you know," the spokesperson said. "And we’re planning to launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T."

It's unclear exactly what that exclusive device would be. LG is reportedly working on a new addition to its V series, the LG V35. That phone is expected to be a modest step up from last year's V30, with an AI-powered dual rear camera, expansive display and high-quality audio (all features you can find in the G7 ThinQ, one could point out.) The rumored V35 could turn out to be an AT&T-exclusive, or it could be another phone altogether.

For what it's worth, Android Headlines posted a render reportedly of the LG V35 ThinQ and said that it was likely to be the exclusive phone AT&T alluded to in the carrier's G7 announcement.

You're not exactly hurting for options on where to buy the LG G7 ThinQ when it ships on June 1. Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have all said they would carrier the phone, though they haven't announced a price yet. Regional carrier US Cellular is offering the G7, too.