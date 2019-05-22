Get Alienware's 25-inch Gaming Monitor For $220 Off

As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Dell has one of the best gaming displays at a fraction of its retail price.

Currently, Dell has the Alienware 25-inch FreeSync Gaming Monitor(AW2518HF) on sale for $279.99. Normally priced at $500, that's $220 off its regular price. (By comparison, Amazon has it for $329.99. It's not likely to cost less on Amazon Prime Day, which makes this price even more appealing).

In our AW2518HF review, we were impressed by its premium, ergonomic design and bright, colorful display. It features a virtually bezel-less screen and three LED strips that can glow a specific color or cycle through the spectrum to match your RGB rig lighting effects.

With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1080p resolution, and FreeSync technology to minimize graphic distortions, you'll enjoy a smooth, tear-free gaming experience.

Dell's offer is only valid for a limited time and is already 45% claimed (according to Dell). So grab this eye-catching 25-inch monitor while you can.