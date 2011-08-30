HP: News on More TouchPads in the "Next Few Days"

HP last week ignited chatter of additional TouchPad stock with a 'notify me' page instructing interested parties to sign up for an email when more stock became available. This, combined with a blog post that said there would be more available 'shortly' has bargain-hungry gadget hounds whipped into a frenzy. Nobody wants to miss out on the incredible $99 TouchPad deal a second time so they want to know when exactly the new stock will be arriving.

In a blog post published today, HP's Mark Budgell clarified some points about additional TouchPad stock and reiterated how shocked HP was at the overwhelming demand for the tablet.

"We have been surprised by the enthusiastic response to the TouchPad price drop, and we understand that many customers were disappointed that HP and our retail partners ran out of supply so fast," he said, before revealing that HP has taken last week's notify me page down due to demand.

"I also want everyone to know that that we’ve pulled down the "notify me" page due to an overwhelming number of requests to be notified. Those who signed up will receive an email as soon as more information is available. In the meantime, I will continue to provide updates here and on Twitter, along with my colleague Bryna."

The Q&A included in his post also addresses some rather important questions, such as, will there be more stock for those outside the United States? (No.) Budgell says in the FAQ that when the new stock does arrive, everyone who signed up for the email will be sent it at the same time. He also says the company will have more information on the availability of extra stock in the next few days. In response to concerns that some folk were ordering multiple TouchPads just to sell them online, Budgell says that when additional stock becomes available, HP will be limiting the number of TouchPads each customer can buy.

Stay tuned, we'll bring you more on this as soon as we hear anything!