This is What Happens After You Hit 'Send' On a Gmail Email

Google is this week looking to educate people on the process of delivering an email the 'The Story of Send.' The site explains what happens to your email between your click of the 'send' button and the recipient opening the message. It covers everything from data centers to spam filters to ISPs and videos and photos are there to make the learning experience a little bit more visual. You'll even learn about the green energy that powers the data centers.

Check out The Story of Send here, or watch the video below for a quick introduction: