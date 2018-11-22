Save $59 on Our Favorite Floodlight Camera

Update November 2019: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. Follow our coverage for the best holidays deals.

The Ring Floodlight Cam is one of the best outdoor security gadgets you can get when it comes to illuminating and securing your yard. And now you can save $59 on the floodlight under a Black Friday deal at Amazon.

The e-tail giant is selling the the motion-activated Floodlight Cam for $189.99. That's a 24 percent discount off the regular $249 asking price. Amazon will also let you buy the security camera in five monthly payments of $38.

Ring's Floodlight Cam captured Editors' Choice honors when we reviewed it, thanks to its wide field of view and affordable subscription plan for storing captured footage. We also appreciated the ability to specify motion zones so that camera will alert you if it detects any activity in the area you've selected.

If you're looking to improve the outside security around your house, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great addition. And its support for Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT should help the Ring Floodlight Cam slide easily into your smart home setup.