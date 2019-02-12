Trending

10 Best Desktop Music Managers

By

Get your music library sorted out with these desktop music managers.

  • icepick314 04 April 2013 17:45
    you forgot Tag and Rename...

    also can pull info from Gracenote, Amazon, or Freedb...
  • jaslion 05 April 2013 14:44
    damm i have an ipod so i'm a bit stuck :(
  • quantom88 05 April 2013 15:20
    How about foobar? It does a heck lot too.
  • irtehyar 05 April 2013 15:27
    I use Winamp with my ipod. Works great!
  • obsama1 06 April 2013 02:36
    No Foobar? Foobar is customizable to no end, has great audio, and supports many formats.
  • klockwerk 07 April 2013 19:12
    Bulk tagging features are how tags get screwed up in the first place. The online tag databases are far from correct. Foobar2000 sometimes cuts off album titles beyond 30 or so characters and corrupts the Album Artist tag. And I never could figure out how to get it to display album art. Winamp is the best of the crowd, but every program has it's issues.
  • 09 April 2013 00:04
    I've found that MP3Tag is the best program of all for tagging audio. It conforms flawlessly to the ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4 tagging standards and any other format that you like such as Vorbis Comments.

    It's very quick at batch tag processing also. I've imported ~20,000 songs on occasion in order to add comments or remove unnecessary fields from the files. Never crashes.

    BTW, the MP3Tag equivalent on Linux is Puddletag which has very much the same layout and features.

    foobar2000 is the best audio player. Once you install the Columns UI plugin and a few other plugins, it becomes a very powerful program. I know that in the past some of its tagging capabilities were a bit hit or miss, but with some of the newer releases many of the problems have been ironed out.

    It's expandability is very impressive. If it can't immediately play an obscure audio format, there's sure to be a plugin that will.
  • chumly 11 April 2013 14:35
    How the hell are you going to neglect to mention Foobar when it's clearly the best. It handles more codecs better and is written by the people who push the standards on digital audio, and its crapware free. Get your shit together.
  • soo-nah-mee 11 April 2013 15:06
    Beating a dead horse until the bone shows here, but no Foobar2000??? Disgraceful.
  • thrif_ash 11 April 2013 16:49
    I'm currently using 1by1 simply because of how resource light it is. I like the look of Foobar though, I may give that one a try.
