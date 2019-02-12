10 Best Desktop Music Managers

DoubleTwist Sync

Another music manager designed to take the sting out of migrating to an Android device from iOS or vice versa is DoubleTwist Sync, an app designed to sync your iTunes music library to your Android device through WiFi or USB. DoubleTwist automatically reads the contents from your iTunes or Windows Media Player library and syncs it over to your Android device, along with photos and videos. DoubleTwist Sync is also designed to work both ways, so that playlist changes made on your device are reflected in your desktop library. That said, Sync is all about the syncing, so you'll want something else if you're looking to do things like clean up metadata, batch labeling, or other organization tasks.