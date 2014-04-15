40 Free and Useful Windows Applications

Free Download Manager

Internet service providers are more reliable than ever, but it's inevitable that something will go wrong with your online connection just when you need a little stability. Free Download Manager is something of an insurance policy against Murphy's Law. It makes sure interrupted downloads continue right from where they left off instead of starting from scratch. Free Download Manager also speeds up downloads and maximizes bandwidth by splitting files into several segments that are downloaded at the same time. For other handy Download Managers, check out this article.