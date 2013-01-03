Trending

14 Free CD & DVD Burning Apps

By

Check out these totally free programs for burning and authoring your own CDs & DVDs.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 04 January 2013 11:30
    This would be so much more useful/readable if it were formatted as a normal web page instead of as a "photo story" Good example of geeks creating unnecessary complexity just because they can.
    Reply
  • vrils 04 January 2013 20:34
    any of these doing the SecurDisc scan, like Nero?
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 04 January 2013 21:35
    Nice to see that ImgBurn is getting the 4.5/5 score.
    (Cause that's what I've been using for a while now.)

    In the past I used other programs like Nero and Roxio but honestly I found them to be excessively bulky. I like ImgBurn cause it's NOT bulky and it's simple if you are a skilled computer user.
    Reply
  • Ramzzz2936 05 January 2013 06:05
    img is the most simple and best for me
    Reply
  • Blessedman 05 January 2013 07:48
    Freemake Video Converter is pretty awesome as well
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 05 January 2013 09:39
    BurnAware is pretty good esp when you have the option to burn blu-ray disc, which is pretty cool for a free program.
    Reply
  • f-14 07 January 2013 09:48
    NOD32 flagged the ashampoo download and forcibly disconnected before completing the d/l
    Reply
  • sliem 07 January 2013 22:03
    Should have listed in table comparison instead of using generic "Photo Gallery" template.
    Reply
  • 11 January 2013 11:06
    I'll have to try imgburn... I've been using the free version of Nero I had some bundled versions with various DVD drives, but they have a check...have a different drive and they won't work.

    Ps. The photo story is all about maximizing exposure to advertising...I don't appreciate it, but I understand it...the money is just too good.
    Reply
  • Emiley Smith 26 November 2013 07:11
    vipin
    Its amazing, looking at the time and effort you put into your blog and detailed information you provide. I'll bookmark your blog and visit it weekly for your new posts.
    Reply