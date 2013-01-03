14 Free CD & DVD Burning Apps

ImgBurn

For a freeware burning program, ImgBurn is surprisingly versatile and powerful. It supports just about every optical disk format from CD all the way to Blu-Ray, and can create image files from discs or from files on your computer, and then burn those images onto a disc. Under the hood, the program also comes with a host of options for tweaking the burning process.

Verdict: Excellent freeware image burning software. Free and functional, ImgBurn hits a lot of the right notes when it comes to broad support of disc formats, image files, and configurability. Its interface and orientation towards tech-savvy users might be a bit off-putting to novice users, but it certainly delivers the goods.

Score: 4.5/5