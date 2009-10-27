Trending

Netflix on PS3 Will Require Special Blu-ray Disc

Netflix finally hitting PS3 next month.

Just when it looked nearly certain that the Xbox 360 would be the only console this generation to natively stream from Netflix, Sony today pull one fantastic surprise out of its sleeve and announced that the very same Netflix service will be soon available for the PlayStation 3.

"The PlayStation 3 system has always been about more than just gaming, and it will soon be the only platform in the industry to offer consumers such a variety of convenient options for enjoying movies and TV shows," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO, SCEA. "Whether you want to watch content on Blu-ray disc and DVD, download it from the PlayStation Network’s video delivery service, or stream videos instantly from Netflix, the PS3 system is the only solution that offers it all."

"As instantly watching movies and TV episodes streamed from Netflix becomes an increasingly popular way to enjoy the Netflix service, our goal is to rapidly expand the devices that stream to our members," said Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings. "As a leading game console and Blu-ray disc player, bringing Netflix to the PS3 system is a real win for both Netflix members and PS3 system owners."

The way that Netflix will work on the PS3 is slightly different from how things are done on the Xbox 360. Those with Netflix accounts and PS3s will need a special "instant streaming" Blu-ray Disc that will be free to Netflix members.

The free instant streaming disc leverages Blu-ray’s BD-Live technology to access the Internet and activate the Netflix user interface on the PS3 system, which must be online via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

Netflix members and PS3 system owners can now reserve a free instant streaming disc for PS3 systems by hitting this link.

54 Comments Comment from the forums
  • smokinu 26 October 2009 23:56
    Well dont his put a damper on MS plans on running the streaming content show lol. Too bad though as I own a 360 and not a ps3.
  • icepick314 27 October 2009 00:01
    360 is planning on instant-on 1080p content...

    let see if PS3 can match that....
  • 27 October 2009 00:10
    Interesting...if it is going through Blu-ray's BD-Live, then it should be usable on any blu-ray player that has enough storage to download a whole movie at a time
  • tayb 27 October 2009 00:11
    WTF is with this requiring a disc? I enabled this on my Xbox 360 by typing in a number on my netflix account and the PS3 you have to have a disc mailed to you? I guess it's always cool to have an extra streaming option in case the 360 dies. Can just switch over to the PS3 and finish up the movie. Wonder if the service will be the exact same. I won't be paying the $2/month blu-ray fee just to stream movies.
  • 27 October 2009 00:14
    El_Capitan, how is that any different than xbox streaming? sure they may label them as hidef, but you never know the quality until you actually play it.
  • mactruck 27 October 2009 00:22
    taybWTF is with this requiring a disc? ... I won't be paying the $2/month blu-ray fee just to stream movies.
    I ordered my free blu-ray disc from Netflix last night and I don't pay the extra blu-ray rental fee. As was reported on other sites, this disc is just a temporary solution until Sony releases a new firmware update to add the Netflix service to the XMB.
  • 27 October 2009 00:26
    and it would be trivial for them to make all of their hi-def selections available as blu-ray versions.
  • gerohmygosh 27 October 2009 00:29
    icepick314360 is planning on instant-on 1080p content...let see if PS3 can match that....
    1080p content on what bandwidth? Last time I checked, Blu-rays play at about 36 Mbps. That or it'll be one majorly compressed video.
  • thecolonel2323 27 October 2009 00:29
    taybWTF is with this requiring a disc? I enabled this on my Xbox 360 by typing in a number on my netflix account and the PS3 you have to have a disc mailed to you? I guess it's always cool to have an extra streaming option in case the 360 dies. Can just switch over to the PS3 and finish up the movie. Wonder if the service will be the exact same. I won't be paying the $2/month blu-ray fee just to stream movies.
    I would much rather have to use a disc in the PS3 than maintain a $5/mo Xbox live account just to use netflix.
  • tayb 27 October 2009 00:32
    thecolonel2323I would much rather have to use a disc in the PS3 than maintain a $5/mo Xbox live account just to use netflix.
    Math fail. 50/12 != 5

    I would much rather download a Netflix application than wait for a disc to be mailed to me. But hey, that's just me.
