Netflix on PS3 Will Require Special Blu-ray Disc

Just when it looked nearly certain that the Xbox 360 would be the only console this generation to natively stream from Netflix, Sony today pull one fantastic surprise out of its sleeve and announced that the very same Netflix service will be soon available for the PlayStation 3.

"The PlayStation 3 system has always been about more than just gaming, and it will soon be the only platform in the industry to offer consumers such a variety of convenient options for enjoying movies and TV shows," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO, SCEA. "Whether you want to watch content on Blu-ray disc and DVD, download it from the PlayStation Network’s video delivery service, or stream videos instantly from Netflix, the PS3 system is the only solution that offers it all."

"As instantly watching movies and TV episodes streamed from Netflix becomes an increasingly popular way to enjoy the Netflix service, our goal is to rapidly expand the devices that stream to our members," said Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings. "As a leading game console and Blu-ray disc player, bringing Netflix to the PS3 system is a real win for both Netflix members and PS3 system owners."

The way that Netflix will work on the PS3 is slightly different from how things are done on the Xbox 360. Those with Netflix accounts and PS3s will need a special "instant streaming" Blu-ray Disc that will be free to Netflix members.

The free instant streaming disc leverages Blu-ray’s BD-Live technology to access the Internet and activate the Netflix user interface on the PS3 system, which must be online via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

Netflix members and PS3 system owners can now reserve a free instant streaming disc for PS3 systems by hitting this link.