LG's W7 Wallpaper OLED TV Is Jaw-Droppingly Thin

Until you see it in person, it's hard to believe how thin LG's new flagship OLED TV is. At about a tenth of an inch thick, the LG W7 4K TV practically dissolves into your wall.

We had a chance to gawk at this set at CES 2017, which will be available for pre-order Jan 5. I was blown away by its incredibly slim profile, as well as the excellent picture quality.

Really, Really Thin

At a mere 2.85mm thick, the LG W7 is nicknamed the wallpaper TV for a reason. It's so thin that you might think the set is fake when viewed from the side.

The W7 mounts to the wall using a new bracket system and magnets to hold it in place; at just 17 pounds for the 65-inch model, you won't need massive anchor bolts to make sure this set stays on your wall.

Improving on a Perfect Picture

As with LG's older OLED sets, colors on the W7 popped. LG has made a few incremental improvements to its display technology, as the W7 can show 99 percent of the DCI P3 color space, up from 97 percent on last year's models.

Additionally, peak brightness (spots of brilliance, such as exploding fireworks) has been increased by 25 percent, and a new anti-reflective treatment should reduce glare. Finally, latency has been improved to about 30ms, from around 50ms on earlier OLED panels.

Dolby Atmos Soundbar Stores the Guts

As it's too thin for speakers or traditional inputs of any kind, the W7 ships with a soundbar, to which it connects using a proprietary ribbon cable that carries power and the video signal.

The 60-watt Dolby Atmos soundbar is itself a stunning piece of hardware; two circular upfiring speakers emerge from holes on either side of the soundbar when it's turned on, adding a dramatic element to your viewing experience.

Availability and Pricing

The 65-inch version of the W7 will be available for pre-orders on January 5, and will ship in March. A larger 77-inch version will be available later this year. Pricing for both models had not yet been released as of this writing, but we will update this post when it's made public.

Outlook

Apart from the image quality, the LG W7's design easily makes it one of the most attractive and intriguing TVs for 2017. While it undoubtedly won't come cheap, those who want a gorgeous TV that blends into its surroundings should put this set on their short list.