These Kindle Deals Are Another Great Reason to Join Amazon Prime Student

By

Amazon's most popular Kindles are on sale for Prime Student members only.

Amazon is giving students another reason to join Prime.

The Seattle-based giant is discounting two of its best Kindle e-readers for Prime Student members only.

Prime Student gets you all of  the benefits of Prime in addition to exclusive student-only deals. More importantly, at $49 per year, it's 50 percent cheaper than a traditional Prime membership.

Even if you're on the fence, students can test out Prime Student for free for 6 months. After that, you can cancel or pay $49 for a full year of Prime. You'll pay that same price for as long as you have a valid .edu email address. 

As for the deals, Prime Student members can get the Kindle for $54.99 or the Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99.

The Kindle is, of course, Amazon's least-complicated, budget e-reader. It's perfect for students because it's lightweight, lasts for weeks on a single charge, and like the Amazon's other e-readers, it has access to Amazon's vast selection of e-textbooks.

Although the device normally sells for $79, Prime Student members can snag it for just $54.99.

Meanwhile, the Paperwhite is our best e-reader for offering the perfect balance of features and price. It has a higher resolution display than the basic Kindle (300 ppi vs. 167 ppi), offers a built-in LED backlight for nighttime reading, and free 3G service. It's $30 off its normal price. 

Both deals are Prime Student exclusives and you'll need to sign into your student account to see the discounted price. The offers expire August 4.

