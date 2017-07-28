These Kindle Deals Are Another Great Reason to Join Amazon Prime Student

Amazon is giving students another reason to join Prime.

The Seattle-based giant is discounting two of its best Kindle e-readers for Prime Student members only.

Prime Student gets you all of the benefits of Prime in addition to exclusive student-only deals. More importantly, at $49 per year, it's 50 percent cheaper than a traditional Prime membership.

Even if you're on the fence, students can test out Prime Student for free for 6 months. After that, you can cancel or pay $49 for a full year of Prime. You'll pay that same price for as long as you have a valid .edu email address.

As for the deals, Prime Student members can get the Kindle for $54.99 or the Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99.

The Kindle is, of course, Amazon's least-complicated, budget e-reader. It's perfect for students because it's lightweight, lasts for weeks on a single charge, and like the Amazon's other e-readers, it has access to Amazon's vast selection of e-textbooks.

Although the device normally sells for $79, Prime Student members can snag it for just $54.99.

Meanwhile, the Paperwhite is our best e-reader for offering the perfect balance of features and price. It has a higher resolution display than the basic Kindle (300 ppi vs. 167 ppi), offers a built-in LED backlight for nighttime reading, and free 3G service. It's $30 off its normal price.

Both deals are Prime Student exclusives and you'll need to sign into your student account to see the discounted price. The offers expire August 4.