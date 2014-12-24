Trending

HTC One 2015 Specs Leaked: Finally, a Beefed Up Camera

According to a new leak, the next HTC One could have dual quad-core processors and boast a 20.7-megapixel rear camera.

The HTC One was one of the best smartphones of 2015, but it was tough to stand out from the Android pack. That will change in 2015 if the latest rumors prove true. HTC's next flagship may sport a more compact design and yet pack dual quad-core processors.

According to rumor site Upleaks, the next HTC One (codenamed Hima) will have a 5-inch display and feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 CPU. Snapdragon's 810 sports two quad-core processors to provide speedy performance. 

More impressive is the purported 20.7-megapixel rear camera and 13-megapixel front camera that this HTC handset is expected to carry, which would make it a significant upgrade from the HTC One M8's setup. The One M8 had just a 2.1-megapixel selfie cam, but carried two cameras on its back for impressive image quality.

The report also says the device will run Android 5.0 with HTC's Sense UI 7.0 overlaid, offer 3GB of RAM, pack a 2,840-mAh battery and be available in gray, silver, gold and gunmetal gold.

While we don't know how accurate this report is, Upleaks has a good track record. It took the place of credible tipster @evleaks after the latter's retirement, and has shared accurate details of previous devices in the past. 

Upleaks also says HTC is expected to launch the next One in March 2015. Rival Samsung is rumored to be preparing for a January or February release of the potential Galaxy S6, which means the smartphone wars could start early next year.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low owns an iPhone 5s. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • A_Goat 24 December 2014 15:12
    Un-repairable is an instant turn off. Not interested.
  • kiniku 24 December 2014 19:32
    Sounds like an excellentr, well rounded smartphone. Can't wait to see it.

    Flame comment edited out by moderator. - G
  • dstarr3 24 December 2014 19:41
    20 megapixels does not imply quality.
  • alextheblue 25 December 2014 01:09
    20 megapixels does not imply quality.
    It doesn't imply lack of quality either. That's what testing is for. All else remaining equal a higher pixel count can be beneficial - if done right (see Nokia). So it's quite impossible to pass judgment at this point in time. :D

    Hope everyone has a Merry Christmas.
  • LordConrad 25 December 2014 02:50
    I wish the camera was a single 8 Ultrapixel with OIS, instead of 20 Megapixel. Sounds like HTC caved in to those who assume more is better.

    The 4 Ultrapixel shooter in my One M8 isn't bad, but that useless extra depth camera meant no OIS.
  • Blueberries 25 December 2014 05:18
    More pixels to fill that enormously large lens :p
  • sosofm 25 December 2014 11:20
    Why they can put a bigger battery ? Minimum 3000mAh.
  • shogunofharlom 25 December 2014 19:00
    I hate the camera on my HTC M7 soooo much. Gonna buy a Nexus 6.
  • g-unit1111 25 December 2014 22:21
    The one biggest complaint that I've had about my HTC One is that the camera is extremely horrible. Glad to see that HTC is wising up to customer complaints.
  • Ron Davidson 26 December 2014 00:19
    "The HTC One was one of the best smartphones of 2015"....thats funny because it's not even 2015 yet!
