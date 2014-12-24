HTC One 2015 Specs Leaked: Finally, a Beefed Up Camera

The HTC One was one of the best smartphones of 2015, but it was tough to stand out from the Android pack. That will change in 2015 if the latest rumors prove true. HTC's next flagship may sport a more compact design and yet pack dual quad-core processors.

According to rumor site Upleaks, the next HTC One (codenamed Hima) will have a 5-inch display and feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 CPU. Snapdragon's 810 sports two quad-core processors to provide speedy performance.

More impressive is the purported 20.7-megapixel rear camera and 13-megapixel front camera that this HTC handset is expected to carry, which would make it a significant upgrade from the HTC One M8's setup. The One M8 had just a 2.1-megapixel selfie cam, but carried two cameras on its back for impressive image quality.

The report also says the device will run Android 5.0 with HTC's Sense UI 7.0 overlaid, offer 3GB of RAM, pack a 2,840-mAh battery and be available in gray, silver, gold and gunmetal gold.

While we don't know how accurate this report is, Upleaks has a good track record. It took the place of credible tipster @evleaks after the latter's retirement, and has shared accurate details of previous devices in the past.

Upleaks also says HTC is expected to launch the next One in March 2015. Rival Samsung is rumored to be preparing for a January or February release of the potential Galaxy S6, which means the smartphone wars could start early next year.

