Google Pixel XXL Leaked Benchmarks Tease Its Power

Google is reportedly working on three new handsets this year. And the biggest of the bunch might not deliver the kind of performance customers would expect.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

A device has cropped up on Geekbench called the Taimen, which happens to be the rumored codename for a smartphone Google is expected to release this year called the Pixel XXL. According to the benchmark scores, the handset will be powered by 1.9-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and 4GB of RAM and run the newly announced Android O.

The handset sounds like a powerful performer. However, the Geekbench scores, which were earlier reported on by Inquisitr, don't look that great. On single-core tests, the Taimen scored 1,804. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S8 scored 1,929 in the same test. Apple's iPhone 7, which was released last year, scored 3,324 in the test, according to Primate Labs.

On multi-core tests, Taimen was able to turn things around and scored a 6,248, according to the Geekbench data. That topped the Galaxy S8's 6,084 score and easily trumped the iPhone 7's score of 5,506.

Still, the single-core performance is rather poor given the Galaxy S8's performance, and it's not immediately clear why Google can't get more out of the processor, if the tested device is indeed the real deal.

While smartphones will often use all their cores to get work done, single-core performance is critical to understanding how the handset will be able to handle routine operations.

For its part, Google has remained quiet about its future smartphone plans However, several reports have said that Google is planning three handsets after finding three device codenames: Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen. Google uses fish breeds as codenames and the difference in size between the three fish is believed to refer to a similar size difference between its smartphones.

Google is expected to release the Pixel devices this fall.