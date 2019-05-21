Act Fast: 58% Off Gaming Gear at Amazon

Shopping for gaming gear can get expensive. Luckily, Amazon is here to put some money back in your pocket. Today only, the online retailer is taking up to 58% off select gaming gear. This is likely the best Amazon gaming sale we see till Amazon Prime Day.

The sale includes devices from the likes of Razer, Logitech, Acer, Corsair, and more. Some noteworthy deals include:

Looking for a solid gaming monitor for your rig? Amazon has the Acer XF270HU 27-inch QHD FreeSync Monitor on sale for $279.99. Traditionally priced at $379.99, that's $100 off and the best price we've ever seen for this FreeSync monitor. It features a 27-inch 1440p display and a 1ms response time.

No gaming setup is complete without an awesome looking RGB keyboard. Currently, you can grab the Razer BlackWidow X Chroma: Esports Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($60 off).

Finally, if you want a solid gaming rig you can take anywhere, Amazon has the Acer Predator Helios 300 w/ GTZ 1060 on sale for $899. Normally priced at $1,300, that's $401 off and the best price we've ever seen for this gaming machine. It's also $331 cheaper than Walmart's price. It packs a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H 6-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU.