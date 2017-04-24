Watch: Galaxy S8 Is More Breakable Than S7

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is without a doubt the most beautiful phone I've ever seen, and while I've kept a case on about every phone I've owned, I'd want to make the S8 an exception. It's curved, glass body is one to behold.
But then again, I'm also known to drop my phone, and the latest scientific tests from SquareTrade show that the phone is super-fragile. Maybe a case is worth it.
SquareTrade sells protection plans for mobile devices, so it's not like it doesn't have an M.O. here, but the carnage in the video of the tests is enough to make anyone think twice about letting their S8 go naked. The company has changed its scoring this year, but says the S8 is far more fragile than last year's S7.
The phone's screen shattered on the first attempt to drop it on both its back and front (in fact, dropping on one side led to cracks on the other), and some glass fell off entirely. That's especially bad (and potentially dangerous) because of the software buttons. When SquareTrade dumped the S8 and S8+ in water, they both had some audio distortion afterward, but that returned to normal after half an hour.
The company gave the Galaxy S8 a breakability score of 76 and the S8+ a score of 77, declaring both devices are "medium-high risk." Both received tepid grades on repairability because of a strong adhesive holding the back panel to the phone. But once it's pried open, it's not too difficult to replace parts if you have the know-how (though the battery can be tricky).
Yes, it's been great! I think the glass doesn't contribute to a "heavy" feel, and even though i have the s8+ it's great in my hands. The battery life has been pretty impressive so far, as well as the camera which has a multi-point focus that's pretty darn good.
I'll post more as I use the phone. At the moment, I'm just trying to figure out what the best way to approach the repair is. Samsung hasn't launched their new plan for the S8+. When i called their support department they said yes, just buy the plan when it launches and we'll get you a replacement....supposedly that's post the 'official' launch, but i'll see. As I said before, I'll wait because $199 is not great.
Agreed, it's another $200 on top of what you just shelled out. I think that I need to shop for a new plan, I had to get a replacement for my S6 and they gave me a refurbished one. That one is part of my T-Mobile plan. I would really prefer a new phone if something happens.