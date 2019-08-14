Best Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Deals

Though the Galaxy S8 debuted as Samsung's flagship two years ago, it's still one of the best Android phones you can own today. With its immersive display, excellent performance and battery life, the S8 is also one of the best Android phones you can get.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S8 is an even greater value worth considering. So if you're looking for the best Galaxy S8 deals, you've come to the right place.

Samsung is currently selling the unlocked Galaxy S8 for $499.99 ($100 off) and the unlocked Galaxy S8+ for $589.99 ($100 off). Trade in your old device and Samsung will take $50 to $300 off the cost of your new Galaxy phone.

Alternatively, if you purchase either phone from Samsung with a contract from a major carrier like AT&T, you'll pay their regular price.



Outside of Samsung, various retailer and carriers are offering S8 and S8+ deals. To help you navigate the buying process, we've compiled the best carrier and retailer deals below.

Amazon

The eCommerce giant has the Galaxy S8 unlocked for $359 ($140 off), whereas the S8+ is selling for $381 ($200 off). Both are significantly cheaper than Samsung's direct price, so Amazon is your best bet.





Best Buy

Best Buy also has some Samsung phone deals you can take advantage of. For a limited time, you can get the unlocked Galaxy S8 on sale for $399.99 with activation on the Sprint network.



If you choose to activate your device on the AT&T or Verizon network, you'll pay $449.99 for the Galaxy S9.



Best Buy no longer offers the Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy S8 Active.



Samsung

Currently, Sprint sells the unlocked Galaxy S8 is priced at $499.99 ($100 off) whereas the unlocked Galaxy S8+ is now $589.99 ($100 off). If you trade in an old device, you'll get up to $300 toward your new S8.

Verizon

Big Red is currently slashing $100 off the list price of Samsung's previous-gen S8 phone. You can now lease the Galaxy S8 for $20.83/mo. over the course 24 months, which amounts to $499.92. Verizon also lets buy the phone outright for $499.99.



The carrier no longer has the S8+ in stock.

AT&T

Verizon isn't the only carrier that offers Samsung Galaxy S8 phone deals. Currently, AT&T will let you lease the Samsung Galaxy S8 for $16.67/mo. over the course of 30 months. You can also purchase it outright with no contract for $499.99.



Meanwhile, you can lease the Galaxy S8+ for $25.17/mo. under the same 30-month AT&T Next plan or buy it outright for $754.99.

Sprint

Sprint offers the Galaxy S8 for $20.84/month with the option to upgrade after 18 monthly payments. Alternatively, you can purchase it outright for $499.99, which is the same price as Samsung's unlocked price.



The S8+ is no longer in stock at Sprint.

Boost Mobile

The Galaxy S8 is available on prepaid carriers too, and Boost Mobile, which is a Sprint-owned carrier is selling it for $399.99 via coupon, "SCHOOL2019". This coupon is valid until Aug. 22.



Boost doesn't offer installment plans, though, so you'll have to cough up full payment outright.

Straight Talk

Straight Talk has the Galaxy S8 for $299.99 and is one of the few prepaid carriers that lets you lease phones. You'll pay $16.40/mo. for the S8 over the course of 24 months.

One warning about Straight Talk: it didn't fare very well in our recent rankings of the best and worst wireless carriers.