Discord’s Nitro Is Now a Netflix for PC Games

Popular gaming platform Discord is pumping out multiple updates today, including a major overhaul to Discord's Nitro subscription service. Now, for $9.99 a month, Discord Nitro will offer a library of over 60 games, including hits like INSIDE, FTL and Super Meat Boy.
Right now Discord Nitro is offering mostly indie games, but we're expecting to see more games added to this list as time goes on. Plus, the added $5 from the original Nitro Subscription is well worth the amount of games you'll get access to.
And if you don't want to pay the extra $5, Discord is keeping its original service and dubbing it Nitro Classic. The base service includes a bunch of chat perks like animated avatars, control of your tag number, higher quality screen sharing, custom and animated emojis as well as a larger file upload limit (from 8MB to 50MB).
On top of that, if you were subscribed to Discord Nitro before Wednesday, October 10th, 10:20 PM EDT, you will receive the new Nitro service at no extra cost until January 1st, 2020. If you're subscribed to the yearly plan, then the upgrade will last until 2021. Anyone who was subscribed prior to the aforementioned date will receive an exclusive Early Supporters badge.
Discord is also taking the Discord Store out of exclusivity in Canada and launching it worldwide. For those who don't know, the Discord Store launched as a beta back in August and provided easy access to purchase popular games like Dead Cells, Hollow Knight or Starbound. Now Discord is also hosting its own “First on Discord” titles like Last Year: The Nightmare, Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption and King of the Hat, all of which will debut on the popular gaming chat platform.
To top it all off, Discord is releasing a Universal Library feature, which lets you launch any game you have previously played, despite where the game was purchased, all through the Discord app.
Here's a list of the Nitro Subscription Games as well as games on the Discord Store and the "First on Discord" titles.
Nitro Subscription Games
- This War of Mine - 11 bit studios
- Last Day of June - 505 Games
- Ticket to Ride - Asmodee Digital
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack - Atari
- 140 - Carlsen Games
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Daedalic
- Pony Island - Daniel Mullins Games
- Lost Horizon - Deep Silver
- Metro: Last Light Redux - Deep Silver
- Unleash - DeSync Studios
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition - DrinkBox Studios
- Brutal Legend - Double Fine Productions
- Psychonauts - Double Fine Productions
- The End Is Nigh - Edmund McMillen
- Seasons After Fall - Focus Home Interactive
- SOMA - Frictional Games
- Trine 2: Complete Story - Frozenbyte
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - Frozenbyte
- Trine Enchanted Edition - Frozenbyte
- Slime-San - Headup Games
- The Inner World - Headup Games
- Bridge Constructor - Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
- Bridge Constructor Medieval - Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
- Dead Age - Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
- Risk of Rain - Hopoo Games
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - InXile Entertainment
- The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor - Kalypso Media
- TowerFall Ascension + Expansion - Matt Makes Games
- Nidhogg - Messhof
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - Night Dive
- System Shock 2 - Night Dive Studios
- Oddworld:New 'n' Tasty! - Oddworld Inhabitants, Inc
- Out of the Park Baseball 18 - Out of the Park Developments
- Hob - Perfect World
- Torchlight - Perfect World
- Torchlight 2 - Perfect World
- INSIDE - Playdead
- LIMBO - Playdead
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - Pocketwatch Games
- Tooth and Tail - Pocketwatch Games
- Dandara - Raw Fury
- GoNNER - Raw Fury
- Kathy Rain - Raw Fury
- Kingdom: Classic - Raw Fury
- Kingdom: New Lands - Raw Fury
- Tormentor X Punisher - Raw Fury
- Chaos Reborn - Snapshot Games
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Stardock Entertainment
- Galactic Civilizations III - Stardock Entertainment
- FTL - Subset Games
- Super Meat Boy - Team Meat
- Super Hexagon - Terry Cavanagh Games
- VVVVVV - Terry Cavanagh Games
- de Blob 2 - THQ
- SpellForce 2 Anniversary Edition - THQ
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - THQ Nordic
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - THQ Nordic
- de Blob - THQ Nordic
- Red Faction 1 - THQNordic
- Dungeon Defenders - Trendy Entertainment
Discord Store
- Moonlighter - 11 bit studios
- Frostpunk - 11 bit studios
- Starbound - Chucklefish
- Masters of Anima - Focus Home Interactive
- Celeste - Matt Makes Games
- Dead Cells - Motion Twin
- CrossCode - Radical Fish Games
- Omensight - Spearhead Games
- Into the Breach - Subset Games
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar - THQNordic
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition - THQNordic
- Spellforce 3 - THQNordic
- This is the Police 2 - THQ Nordiq
- Hollow Knight - Team Cherry
- Subnautica - Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- The Banner Saga 3 - Versus Evil
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Versus Evil
"First on Discord"
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption - Another Indie
- Minion Masters - BetaDwarf
- King of the Hat (Post-Launch) - Hyroglyphik Games
- Bad North - Raw Fury
- At Sundown - Versus Evil