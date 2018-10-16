Discord’s Nitro Is Now a Netflix for PC Games

Popular gaming platform Discord is pumping out multiple updates today, including a major overhaul to Discord's Nitro subscription service. Now, for $9.99 a month, Discord Nitro will offer a library of over 60 games, including hits like INSIDE, FTL and Super Meat Boy.

Right now Discord Nitro is offering mostly indie games, but we're expecting to see more games added to this list as time goes on. Plus, the added $5 from the original Nitro Subscription is well worth the amount of games you'll get access to.

And if you don't want to pay the extra $5, Discord is keeping its original service and dubbing it Nitro Classic. The base service includes a bunch of chat perks like animated avatars, control of your tag number, higher quality screen sharing, custom and animated emojis as well as a larger file upload limit (from 8MB to 50MB).

On top of that, if you were subscribed to Discord Nitro before Wednesday, October 10th, 10:20 PM EDT, you will receive the new Nitro service at no extra cost until January 1st, 2020. If you're subscribed to the yearly plan, then the upgrade will last until 2021. Anyone who was subscribed prior to the aforementioned date will receive an exclusive Early Supporters badge.

Discord is also taking the Discord Store out of exclusivity in Canada and launching it worldwide. For those who don't know, the Discord Store launched as a beta back in August and provided easy access to purchase popular games like Dead Cells, Hollow Knight or Starbound. Now Discord is also hosting its own “First on Discord” titles like Last Year: The Nightmare, Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption and King of the Hat, all of which will debut on the popular gaming chat platform.



To top it all off, Discord is releasing a Universal Library feature, which lets you launch any game you have previously played, despite where the game was purchased, all through the Discord app.

Here's a list of the Nitro Subscription Games as well as games on the Discord Store and the "First on Discord" titles.

Nitro Subscription Games

This War of Mine - 11 bit studios

Last Day of June - 505 Games

Ticket to Ride - Asmodee Digital

RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack - Atari

140 - Carlsen Games

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Daedalic

Pony Island - Daniel Mullins Games

Lost Horizon - Deep Silver

Metro: Last Light Redux - Deep Silver

Unleash - DeSync Studios

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition - DrinkBox Studios

Brutal Legend - Double Fine Productions

Psychonauts - Double Fine Productions

The End Is Nigh - Edmund McMillen

Seasons After Fall - Focus Home Interactive

SOMA - Frictional Games

Trine 2: Complete Story - Frozenbyte

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - Frozenbyte

Trine Enchanted Edition - Frozenbyte

Slime-San - Headup Games

The Inner World - Headup Games

Bridge Constructor - Headup Games GmbH & Co KG

Bridge Constructor Medieval - Headup Games GmbH & Co KG

Dead Age - Headup Games GmbH & Co KG

Risk of Rain - Hopoo Games

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - InXile Entertainment

The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor - Kalypso Media

TowerFall Ascension + Expansion - Matt Makes Games

Nidhogg - Messhof

System Shock: Enhanced Edition - Night Dive

System Shock 2 - Night Dive Studios

Oddworld:New 'n' Tasty! - Oddworld Inhabitants, Inc

Out of the Park Baseball 18 - Out of the Park Developments

Hob - Perfect World

Torchlight - Perfect World

Torchlight 2 - Perfect World

INSIDE - Playdead

LIMBO - Playdead

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - Pocketwatch Games

Tooth and Tail - Pocketwatch Games

Dandara - Raw Fury

GoNNER - Raw Fury

Kathy Rain - Raw Fury

Kingdom: Classic - Raw Fury

Kingdom: New Lands - Raw Fury

Tormentor X Punisher - Raw Fury

Chaos Reborn - Snapshot Games

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Stardock Entertainment

Galactic Civilizations III - Stardock Entertainment

FTL - Subset Games

Super Meat Boy - Team Meat

Super Hexagon - Terry Cavanagh Games

VVVVVV - Terry Cavanagh Games

de Blob 2 - THQ

SpellForce 2 Anniversary Edition - THQ

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - THQ Nordic

Darksiders Warmastered Edition - THQ Nordic

de Blob - THQ Nordic

Red Faction 1 - THQNordic

Dungeon Defenders - Trendy Entertainment

Discord Store

Moonlighter - 11 bit studios

Frostpunk - 11 bit studios

Starbound - Chucklefish

Masters of Anima - Focus Home Interactive

Celeste - Matt Makes Games

Dead Cells - Motion Twin

CrossCode - Radical Fish Games

Omensight - Spearhead Games

Into the Breach - Subset Games

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - THQNordic

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition - THQNordic

Spellforce 3 - THQNordic

This is the Police 2 - THQ Nordiq

Hollow Knight - Team Cherry

Subnautica - Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Banner Saga 3 - Versus Evil

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Versus Evil

"First on Discord"