Announcing Tom’s Guide Dell XPS Q&A and Laptop Giveaway!

Tom’s Guide is giving away the best ultraportable you can buy and giving you a chance to ask your questions directly to Dell.

Ever wanted to ask one of the big hardware giants something directly? How did you design that? Where did that feature come from? What’s in store next? Well, now you have the chance!

Tom’s Guide is excited to announce a Q&A and XPS 13 Laptop Giveaway with Dell.

Donnie Oliphant, Director of the XPS Product Group, as well as other members of the XPS Product Team will be joining us for the next Tom’s Guide Q&A. He'll be answering your in-depth questions about all of Dell's current XPS lineup, including our new favorite hybrid, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

The Q&A starts Friday, March 3rd at 2pm EST, but we're collecting questions ahead of time. Please submit all questions to our Q&A thread. All questions will be moderated and supervised by the Tom’s Guide Community Staff, and a full team of Tom's Guide Senior Moderators.

The Dell XPS 13 Giveaway

We're also excited to announce an upcoming giveaway done in partnership with Dell. Up for grabs is a fully loaded, silver XPS 13 Touch, which has a retail value of $2,249. The Dell XPS 13 laptop has been our favorite consumer laptop for the past two years running. Don’t miss out on your chance to win! The sweepstakes opens from February 23rd, and will close at 5pm EST on March 3rd.

Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

Ask Me Anything Rules

  • No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics. 
  • All Rules of Conduct apply. 
  • Keep questions direct and to the point. 
  • Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?" 
  • Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions. 
  • Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times. 
  • Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted. 
  • To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct. 
  • Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban. 
  • Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate! 
  • The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account. 

Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask Dell what you've always wanted to ask!

Who: Donnie Oliphant and the XPS Product Team
What: Q&A and a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop Giveaway
When: Friday, March 3rd, 2pm EST
Where: The Tom's Guide Laptop Forums!

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • velo3100 24 February 2017 17:25
    So do I ask questions here about dell laptops?
  • Mark Spoonauer 24 February 2017 19:11
    Hi, feel free to fire away. You can ask your question here or feel free to go to the dedicated thread for our Dell Q&A: http://www.tomsguide.com/forum/id-3340091/announcing-toms-guide-dell-xps-laptop-giveaway.html
  • velo3100 24 February 2017 21:42
    I have 3 questions.
    1. Why does the dell xps 13 cost so much? I am talking about the non convertible. I ask this as I have always wondered why high end ultrabooks have cost a lot of money when you can't do that much with them.
    2. Why do some of your business line come with only 1 year of warranty and not the standard 2. I forgot the exact models sorry.
    3. Do you plan on bringing more models to the dell insperon 1537 I think the laptop is called. I am talking about the one with the gtx 1050.

    If I come up with more I will ask here.
  • Kool1976 01 March 2017 14:57
    I have not yet to own a laptop, is xps 13 a good start for me ,to be ah-nest I was just shopping for a new computer because my dell Inspiron with window vista is not upgrade eligible for windows 10. when i saw this ad. I am pertinently going to use it for gaming and maybe 3d graphic design and animation will there be plenty of harddrive and ram for the mmo type games and long animation bakes.
  • Kool1976 01 March 2017 15:03
    I have not yet to own a lap top will xps 13 be a good start for me?i plan to use the xps 13 for mmo type gameing and 3d type animation will there be enough hard drive space and ram?
  • John_259 02 March 2017 05:59
    Will there be the Alienware Version of XPS 13 ?
  • aymonitto 03 March 2017 18:42
    MERGED QUESTIONQuestion from aymonitto : "XPS Laptop Specifications"
    Can you provide the full specifications of hardware and operating system of the laptop you want to give away?
  • Guaje 03 March 2017 22:40
    The picture shows quite a big top margin. Will it have an infinity display? Does pricing come down to a 13 in laptop form-factor with a 15 in display, while looking sleek? Will the camera be at the bottom of the lcd? How about that 13" form factor and 15" screen size on any of your regularly-priced laptop lines? (<$500 with mid-range i7 and 250GB solid-state drive, 16GB RAM?)
  • Adham6124 05 March 2017 18:00
    What would you suggest as the best way to setup your new laptop for security purposes? What types of software should everyone have? Password protector , browser security, malware, anti-virus, vpn, etc. do you have any specific recommendations - is there a quick and easy fix?
  • yrralrellim 17 March 2017 10:23
    Don't know where to post ......... cannot find announcement of laptop winner anywhere!!
