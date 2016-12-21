How to Delete Your Yahoo Account Right Now

After Yahoo's no-good, very-bad 2016, where it disclosed hack after hack and spied on user emails for the US Government, you might finally be ready to hit delete on your Yahoo account. Unfortunately, it's not the easiest process, as Yahoo doesn't present this option on your account information page. Luckily, we've got a step-by-step guide for how to erase your Yahoo account.

Image: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

All you'll need to get started is your Yahoo account name and password. If you can't recall your password, visit this page to reset it. Now, you're ready to delete your Yahoo account and stop suffering from that company's mistakes.

1. Click Sign in at Yahoo.com.

2. Enter your username and click Next.

3. Enter your password and click Next.

4. Navigate to this site if you sign in via email, or this site if you sign in with your phone number.

5. Enter your password.

6. Enter the captcha code and click Terminate this Account.

Yeehaw! You've deleted your Yahoo account!