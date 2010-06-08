Trending

How-to: Turn Bedroom into the Perfect Office

By

This home office solution is perfect for bedrooms generous in height but not breadth.

We practically spend all day glued to the front of our computers anyway, so why not turn your bed into a home office that features generous space and privacy?

That's exactly what Joel Vardy did to his bedroom, which enjoys a high ceiling. Vardy simply put his bed on a loft, and converted the space created below into a roomy workspace. Maximizing the opportunity, Joel also practiced some good cable management, constructing the desk in such a way that only the monitors and peripherals appear topside. Last but not least, lights were embedded directly underneath the bed, to provide lighting for the desk itself.

Of course placing the bed on the second level isn't an option for the handicapped. And not everyone is lucky enough to have such a vertically spacious bedroom like Joel Vardy. But for those who can take full advantage of Vardy's setup—which is by no means original by the way—would definitely benefit from this space-saving solution.

Here, we like featuring gadgets and how they can make your life better (or not). And sometimes getting the most out of technology involves modifying how you use it for maximum efficiency. Head bumps might be frequent for users who take the time and effort to convert their bed into a loft/desk combo. But the potential benefits are simply too great to ignore.

Loft Desk Maximizes Space In Smaller Rooms

50 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trialsking 09 June 2010 00:28
    I suppose this works great for him seeing as he will definateky not have any women in there, ever!
    Reply
  • PreciousL 09 June 2010 00:29
    I'm guessing he doesn't have a lot of girls over.
    Reply
  • cadder 09 June 2010 00:29
    Some years back this was standard for college kids in dorms. They would build a bed frame/desk, and make it where they could disassemble it to take home with them at the end of the semester and then reuse it next year.
    Reply
  • kalogagatya 09 June 2010 00:33
    This setup looks like an office the same way gaming looks like work.....

    Now he only needs a toilet and a fridge. bathing is optional :P
    Reply
  • shening 09 June 2010 00:33
    girls are overrated
    Reply
  • tokenz 09 June 2010 00:35
    Wow. I cant believe that is an article.
    Reply
  • Pyroflea 09 June 2010 00:37
    preciouslI'm guessing he doesn't have a lot of girls over.
    Lmao, nothing says "I don't communicate with women" like having a bedroom like that.
    Reply
  • anamaniac 09 June 2010 00:40
    tokenzWow. I cant believe that is an article.Me either.
    My computer chair/bed is a futon though. Much more convenient.
    Reply
  • SevenVirtues 09 June 2010 00:43
    Why are you treating this like it's something new? My bed, 17 years ago, was like this.
    Reply
  • tokenz 09 June 2010 00:44
    sheninggirls are overrated
    After you hit puberty, we will see if you still feel that way.
    Reply