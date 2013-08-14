Samsung's Newest Clamshell Android Phone is Official

Ten years ago, clamshell or 'flip' phones were all the rage. These days, almost everyone is carrying a candy bar phone with a large touchscreen display. Samsung is hoping to brings flip phones back, though. The company's Chinese website today confirmed the existence of a brand new Android phone with a clamshell design and two displays.

Dubbed Hennessy, the phone sports two 3.3-inch 320x480 displays, one on the outside and one on the inside. Obviously, with two screens to power, battery life is a concern, and clamshell phones generally don't have room for very large batteries. Here's hoping the 1,500 mAh battery powering this device is enough. The Hennessy, which carries the model number W789, runs on a 1.2 GHz quad-core CPU and 1 GB of RAM. It features dual-SIM support (for CDMA and GSM) and packs a microSD slot along with a 5-megapixel camera and Android 4.1.

Samsung hasn't mentioned anything about international availability but we'll keep you posted on release dates and pricing for regions other than China once that information becomes available.