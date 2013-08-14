Trending

Samsung's Newest Clamshell Android Phone is Official

By

Samsung has a new clamshell Android phone.

Ten years ago, clamshell or 'flip' phones were all the rage. These days, almost everyone is carrying a candy bar phone with a large touchscreen display. Samsung is hoping to brings flip phones back, though. The company's Chinese website today confirmed the existence of a brand new Android phone with a clamshell design and two displays.

 

Dubbed Hennessy, the phone sports two 3.3-inch 320x480 displays, one on the outside and one on the inside. Obviously, with two screens to power, battery life is a concern, and clamshell phones generally don't have room for very large batteries. Here's hoping the 1,500 mAh battery powering this device is enough. The Hennessy, which carries the model number W789, runs on a 1.2 GHz quad-core CPU and 1 GB of RAM. It features dual-SIM support (for CDMA and GSM) and packs a microSD slot along with a 5-megapixel camera and Android 4.1.

Samsung hasn't mentioned anything about international availability but we'll keep you posted on release dates and pricing for regions other than China once that information becomes available.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • senkasaw 14 August 2013 16:26
    The point of this being...?
    Reply
  • 14 August 2013 16:35
    I guess this might serve as a somewhat replacement for those who aren't too fond of big display phones and rather have a physical pad than a virtual one.
    Reply
  • chill1221 14 August 2013 16:38
    I'd be in for one!
    Reply
  • yannigr 14 August 2013 16:40
    I am still using a clamshell as a second phone. When we are talking about PHONES and not mini computers clamshell is just perfect for the job. I do have an Android phone as a primary, but I do prefer talking to the clamshell.

    I think Samsung made a mistake with the external screen. There was no real reason to make it 3.3''. A 1.5'' for information (who is calling, who sent that message, what time is it) would have been a better idea. They should stick to the past for the design and just add today's technology to it.
    Reply
  • velosteraptor 14 August 2013 17:01
    I dont know about anyone else, but i really miss the physical qwerty keyboard on phones..
    Reply
  • michael908 14 August 2013 17:15
    Why does it need a quad core processor in a flip one, what can you possibly be doing on it that it needs one?
    Reply
  • JRAtk94 14 August 2013 17:15
    No thankyou, Samsung.
    Reply
  • kittle 14 August 2013 17:25
    I'll take one.

    more like talking into a real "phone" headset as opposed to a pack of gum
    Reply
  • bustapr 14 August 2013 17:26
    seems interesting. a price and an international release date would determine if its worth anyones money though. this phone wouldnt be all that useful for people who normally use their phones as secondary PCs, but would definitely fit the ones who use their phones casually for calls, texts, and emails.
    Reply
  • subaru41 14 August 2013 17:55
    Samsung is offering something that Apple doesnt - A choice and selection for consumers.
    Reply