Act Fast: Best Buy Has Amazon Echo for 50 Percent Off

Call it Best Buy's version of Prime Day.

The electronics retailer — and Amazon rival — is having a massive one-day sale and it's discounting Amazon's best-selling gadgets by as much as 50 percent. In fact, Best Buy's prices match last month's Prime Day prices dollar-for-dollar.

For instance, you can get the Amazon Echo for $89.99. That's $90 off and the best Echo price we've seen this year. Alternatively, you can get the Echo Dot for $34.99, which is $15 off its current price on Amazon.

Other noteworthy deals — all of them with Prime Day pricing — include:

It's worth noting that the Element Fire TV Edition is missing from Best Buy's sale and so are any standalone deals on the rarely discounted Fire TV.

Nevertheless, it's an excellent sale and we suggest you act fast because quantities are limited and the sale ends Saturday at 12:59am ET.