Killer Deal: Bose Speakers Now Up to $124 Off

If you've been waiting for the right moment to purchase a Bose speaker, now is your time. Walmart and Amazon are secretly taking up to $124 off select Bose speakers. It's the biggest Bose sale we've ever seen and it includes Bose's portable SoundLink speakers as well as its SoundTouch speakers. (Alternatively, you can find the best Bose headphones deals here).

The deals include:

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Home/SoundTouch Alexa Speakers

Subwoofers

Bose Acoustimass 300 Wireless Bass Module for $575 ($124 off)

For budget conscious shoppers, Walmart has the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $79. While we haven't reviewed this speaker, we did review the similar Bose SoundLink Color, which we gave a high rating for its rich bass, crisp treble, and overall sound performance.



Meanwhile, Bose's SoundTouch speakers are intended for home use. They work with Alexa and are designed to grow with your needs, meaning you they can be paired with other SoundTouch speakers.

Bose's speaker sale is valid through March 30.