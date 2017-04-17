Apple TV Is About to Get a Big Upgrade

Apple is expected to announce the next major software update for its Apple TV at June's WWDC conference, and a new report suggests it's going to be a big one.
That's because the upcoming tvOS 11 could bring both multi-user support and picture-in-picture video to the over-the-top streaming device.
This is from a story published by Israeli tech news site The Verifier, which cites "a reliable source." While the site doesn't have a track record of proven scoops, these additions sound more than possible, as they already exist on other Apple devices.
Bringing over a multi-user interface from macOS would allow each household member to get the contents of their iCloud accounts on the Apple TV, including their iCloud photos, Apple Music playlists and favorite apps. If this does come to pass, perhaps Apple's family-friendly iPad will be next to get the feature.
Picture-in-picture, currently found on certain iPads and macOS, would also make a ton of sense on the Apple TV. Not only could you watch shows and films in the corner of your screen while you play a game, but you could also browse for new content without having to turn off whatever you're watching.
Of course, the major feature Apple TV users might want the most is still missing. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its own original TV content, but we haven't heard any rumors on that front in quite some time.
(Source: 9to5Mac)
(first of all, thanks for commenting!) So, I can't blame you, because I too really wanted Apple to reinvent TV and not just release a Roku with a prettier interface (god that thing is ugly).
But, as someone who owns both, I would rather move my ATV4 between rooms than dedicate the ATV3 to a single screen. One big perk of the 4 over the 3 is that more content is available, as nobody's developing channels for the ATV3 anymore.
Still, probably not worth it if you have all the apps you need.
Uh, Roku and Fire TV owner here. What exactly is wrong with the Roku interface? It gets out of the way and lets me get to what I want quickly. This is why I prefer it to Fire TV where anything non-Amazon gets deprecated.
And what exactly makes Apple's offering "over-the-top" compared to any comparable device? This article reeks of bias.
"One big perk of the 4 over the 3 is that more content is available, as nobody's developing channels for the ATV3 anymore."
Sounds like typical Apple. In comparison, all Roku players regardless of the model get all the channels.
At the rumor that Apple is doing self-driving vehicle research, what immediately came to my mind is.... isn't like Google years ahead of this game? (mapping again?)
Then Siri came out first, now Alexa seems to be ahead of the game.... what? happened?
Sad-sad-sad.
I wanted that because I simply do not care about automobiles that much. Living in an urban city that runs on public transit can do that to you.
As the below comment notes, over the top/OTT is just a technical term, not a mark of quality.
And as for the Roku interface: it includes ads for stuff I don't want, tons of dead space and just a really rather dated design style. And I'm just not a heavy/significant Amazon shopper, so I don't really go near their hardware because I have no need for prime.
I'll say this much, though: nobody's streaming device is getting it right if you ask me.