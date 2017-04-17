Apple TV Is About to Get a Big Upgrade

Apple is expected to announce the next major software update for its Apple TV at June's WWDC conference, and a new report suggests it's going to be a big one.

That's because the upcoming tvOS 11 could bring both multi-user support and picture-in-picture video to the over-the-top streaming device.

(Image credit: The Verifier)

This is from a story published by Israeli tech news site The Verifier, which cites "a reliable source." While the site doesn't have a track record of proven scoops, these additions sound more than possible, as they already exist on other Apple devices.

MORE: Best Streaming Devices: Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV & More

Bringing over a multi-user interface from macOS would allow each household member to get the contents of their iCloud accounts on the Apple TV, including their iCloud photos, Apple Music playlists and favorite apps. If this does come to pass, perhaps Apple's family-friendly iPad will be next to get the feature.

Picture-in-picture, currently found on certain iPads and macOS, would also make a ton of sense on the Apple TV. Not only could you watch shows and films in the corner of your screen while you play a game, but you could also browse for new content without having to turn off whatever you're watching.

Of course, the major feature Apple TV users might want the most is still missing. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its own original TV content, but we haven't heard any rumors on that front in quite some time.

(Source: 9to5Mac)