Crazy iPhone 8 Rumor Predicts June Unveiling

Whenever talk of the iPhone 8 surfaces, most analysts and others allegedly in the know say it won't be unveiled until the fall. But now there's one person who's going out on a limb and saying it could happen sooner.

Much sooner.

(Image credit: iPhone 8 concept. Credit: Martin Hajek)

In a note to investors on Wednesday (May 3), JP Morgan analysts said that there is a "high likelihood" of Apple announcing the iPhone 8 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. According to 9to5Mac, which obtained a copy of the research note, the analysts believe Apple will use its stage at WWDC to showcase its new iPhone, and promise more information and updates later in the year.

Over the last several months, rumors have been flying fast and furious that Apple is planning three new iPhones for this year. Two of them, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, will deliver minor upgrades over last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The third handset, believed to be known as the iPhone 8, could come with several upgrades, including an OLED screen, wireless charging, and an all-new, all-glass design.

While some of the rumors disagree on features and what Apple might have planned, they have all agreed that the company won't unveil the handset until later this year. And it likely won't launch the iPhone 8 until the early fall, at the earliest.

MORE: Leaked iPhone 8 Outsexes Galaxy S8

Exactly why Apple would unveil the iPhones at WWDC is unclear. While the company has released new hardware at the show in the past, it hasn't actually done so since 2010, when it showcased the iPhone 4. Since then, Apple has largely focused its show on software.

(Image credit: Martin Hajek)

For their part, the JPMorgan analysts provided little insight into why they believe Apple might unveil the iPhones at WWDC, according to 9to5Mac. They did say, though, that Apple is anticipating weaker sales this summer, and might showcase what it has planned to ready widespread demand.

In an earnings call this week, Apple said that iPhone sales slumped in the last quarter because of widespread reports on what it might have planned for a future iPhone. Whether that might alter its announcement schedule, however, is unclear.

Still, this rumor makes Apple's WWDC keynote all the more interesting.

WWDC kicks off on June 5 from the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Apple is expected to announce new platforms at the show, including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company might also unveil a new home speaker that could compete with Amazon's Echo.