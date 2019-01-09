AMD Unveils New 3rd-Generation Ryzen Desktop CPU

LAS VEGAS — Today at CES 2019, AMD announced 3rd-generation Ryzen desktop processors, the first to support PCI 4.0. The new Ryzen processors will be available in mid-2019.

(Image credit: AMD/YouTube)

The first public preview of the new desktop CPUs consisted of Forza Horizon 4 running on the newly announced Radeon VII GPU. AMD CEO Lisa Su said the setup was the "most advanced PC gaming hardware in one system." AMD then put a 3rd-Gen Ryzen processor up against an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU in an on-stage demo, where the Ryzen CPU outperformed the Intel chip in a Cinebench multi-thread benchmark.

The small chip has a unique triplet design, which has a die with 8 cores and 16 threads and a larger I/O die, specifically designed for desktops, that feeds data from AMD's Zen 2 architecture to the rest of the system. The new Ryzen CPU is the first PC platform to support the PCIe 4.0 standard. Su emphasized that those who have use Ryzen today could easily upgrade to the next-gen CPU.

(Image credit: AMD/YouTube)

On the laptop front, AMD said on stage that it was focusing its efforts on students enrolled in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields. To that end, the company revealed the first line of Chromebooks powered by its CPUs, including the HP Chromebook 14. The company also announced new graphics drivers with Ryzen mobile. Users will be able to download these drivers directly from AMD's website.

(Image credit: AMD/YouTube)

AMD unveiled its second-generation Ryzen 3000-series Picasso APUs earlier this week for its 3, 5 and 7 series CPUs with integrated Vega graphics. AMD claims the Ryzer processors are still the fastest for "thin and light notebooks." The CPUs are expected to enable 12 hours of battery life and high-performance gaming in a slim form factor.

For more on those processors, check out coverage from our sister site, Tom's Hardware.