How to Add Friends on Nintendo Switch

Eventually, the Nintendo Switch will have a bunch of games you can play online. If you want to see what your friends are playing, all you have to do is add them as friends.

If they're not in the same room as you and you haven't played online together yet, you need to use Nintendo's complicated friend codes. If you know where to go, though, it can be a quick and easy process. Here's how to add friends on the Nintendo Switch:

1. Go to your profile page.

2. Go to Add Friend > Search with Friend Code

If you're in the same room, you can search for local users, and if you've played games online you can search through a list of those players.

3. Insert your friend's 12-digit friend code.

4. Choose "Send Friend Request" when it confirms their identity.

5. Press OK.

Now you're done. Your friend will have to do the following.

1. Go to Add Friend > Friend Requests from their profile page.

2. Select your friend request.

3. Choose "Become Friends."

4. Press "OK."

Once the friend request is complete, you will be able to see when they are online, what they are playing and what other games they have played recently.

Now, you won't always have to deal with friend codes. In the same Add Friends menu, Version 3.0 of the Switch operating system let you pick from friends you already had on mobile games, 3DS and Wii U. Version 5.0 allows you to sign in with Facebook and Twitter to add mutual followers as friends on Switch. In the latter option, your online friends will also need to sign in with their social media credentials. This isn't going to cover everyone, but it's a lot easier than friend codes if you have the option.

Cover Photo Credit: Nintendo of America