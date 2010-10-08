Verizon Launching Six 4G Phones at CES

If you're tired of hearing about your roommate's EVO 4G, then rest assured you won't have to wait long before you can rub your fancy new 4G phone from Verizon in his face. Speaking at CTIA 2010, Verizon president and COO Lowell McAdam said the company's LTE network would go live in 38 cities when it launches in the first half of 2011.

Though McAdam didn't give any specifics when it came to a launch date, the newly-appointed executive did say that we can look forward to the unveiling of half-a-dozen 4G handsets at CES 2011 in January. While that's no indication of an LTE roll-out, it's hard to imagine the network announcing phones six months in advance, especially when you consider the speed the smartphone industry moves at.

Verizon's CES keynote has been confirmed for months now with CEO Ivan Seidenberg named as the representative doing all the talking. However, up until now it's been a mystery as to what the keynote would be about. McAdam didn't mention anything else about the company's CES event but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be an occasion dedicated to just 4G technology. We'll keep you posted on this one.