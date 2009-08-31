Trending

PS3 Slim Slower and Faster Than Old, Fat PS3

Youth vs. experience. Which one will win?

The new PS3 Slim certainly is thinner and lighter than the outgoing original launch form factor PS3, but has the new packaged gained any athleticism thanks to its new build?

If the results from a user-performed test are to believed, the PS3 Slim is slower than the old model when it comes to system boot times and loading of Blu-ray Disc movies, but the newer console comes out ahead when it's time to game.

A limited edition Metal Gear Solid 4 80 GB PlayStation 3 was pitted against one of the new 120 GB PS3 Slims. The older PS3 held a significant 7 second lead in terms of Blu-ray movie loading, while the new PS3 Slim loaded Batman: Arkham Asylum just a couple seconds quicker.

The conductor of the test says that both consoles ran the same speed hard drives, but there are various factors at play here, such as Blu-ray Disc drive speed and the large differences in hardware – even if functionality is identical.

From this test, however, it seems that unless you plan to be using a PlayStation 3 as just a Blu-ray Disc player, the new one is a more efficient gaming machine.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 31 August 2009 22:17
    now you have 2 reasons for not buying a PS3!! (no pun intended)
  • harlequin6791 31 August 2009 22:19
    Curious does the slim have the PS3 logo on the XMB screen when bootup. Or is that an addition to the new firmware? I ask because the PS3 fat didn't have it and I was wondering if they had the same updates installed.
  • ssalim 31 August 2009 22:20
    You wait 7 more seconds to watch blu-ray but it's faster on loading games. I'd take it. 7 seconds are nothing.
  • claudeb 31 August 2009 22:30
    wolkok232now you have 2 reasons for not buying a PS3!! (no pun intended)i dont see any pun...
  • tayb 31 August 2009 22:30
    Faster on loading games by what, one second? I also wonder if this is a speed gain across the board or if certain games/movies will act differently. Need more info!
  • dman3k 31 August 2009 22:40
    now if we can get hulu.com to work...
  • Spanky Deluxe 31 August 2009 22:42
    ...unless you plan to be using a PlayStation 3 as just a Blu-ray Disc player...

    That'll be me then. :)
  • AdamB5000 31 August 2009 22:42
    Any idea if there is any overall performance decrease in Bluray playback, or is this purely load times?

    I'm thinking of getting one in the future for a gamer/bluray player.
  • MGDJoker 31 August 2009 22:46
    I think my i7 wins.
  • SVoyager 31 August 2009 22:47
    I think that the speed gained by loading a game seems to be the fact that the ps3 slim doesn't show the playstation logo when starting up the game vs the old ps3. The old ps3 has about a 1.5 - 2 seconds time on the playstation logo and assuming that the old ps3 doesn't load the game when the logo is displayed, then the time gained would be null as the difference between both ps3's seems to be that exact 1.5 - 2 seconds.
