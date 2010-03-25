Trending

Cameron: 'Watching Avatar on iPhone is Dumb'

James Cameron doesn't recommend watching Avatar on an iPhone or laptop.

Recently filmmaker James Cameron said that watching his latest flick, Avatar, on the iPhone is dumb. He shoots down laptops too, saying that the characters are just too small to see on either platform. According to Blu-ray.com, the comments came during a press conference promoting the movie's Blu-ray release on April 22.  Cameron and producer Jon Landau also presented scenes from the upcoming disc.

"I don't feel that I'm making movies for iPhones," he said. "If someone wants to watch it on an iPhone, I'm not going to stop them, especially if they're paying for it, but I don't recommend it. I think it's dumb, when you have characters that are so small in the frame that they're not visible."

He goes on to say that he's trying to make "an epic," and that there's a limit that you wouldn't want to go below in terms of size. "I don't know," he added. "I've never watched Avatar on a laptop. I guess it probably works, but I don't recommend it. What I recommend is getting the coffee table out of the way and sticking your couch about four feet from your TV."

The April 22 launch of Avatar on Blu-ray will not contain 3D content-- that version won't hit the market until the end of the year. Instead, the Blu-ray and DVD hitting the streets next month will feature nothing but the movie and accompanying menu, making full use of the discs' storage in order to achieve the highest quality.

78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nightsilver 26 March 2010 01:51
    " Instead, the Blu-ray and DVD hitting the streets next month will feature nothing but the movie and accompanying menu, making full use of the discs' storage in order to achieve the highest quality."

    Epic.
  • dman3k 26 March 2010 01:51
    So basically, screens 21" or above? I'd say any less than 42" is dumb.
  • stratplaya 26 March 2010 01:52
    Dear Mr. Cameron, no movie is too big or too epic to be seen on a lowly laptop, or even an iphone. The only think that is too big, apparently, is your ego.

    Sincerely,
    SP
  • climber 26 March 2010 01:52
    To me the same goes for streaming movies for laptops or desktops for that matter, the compression and resolution of the final streamed content does nothing more than fatten the pockets of the ISP's at the end of every month when you go over you ever more measly download quota.
  • tomwaddle 26 March 2010 01:53
    I think watching any movie on any 4'' screen is dumb
  • realitycheck_18 26 March 2010 01:53
    If it's dumb then he's saying his story isn't worth watching, that he's just creating cool graphics.
  • Dekasav 26 March 2010 01:56
    The story of Avatar really isn't worth watching. It was a pretty movie, and not a bad movie, but the story is definitely not its strong suit.
  • Minus_i7 26 March 2010 01:58
    "What I recommend is getting the coffee table out of the way and sticking your couch about four feet from your TV."

    Well said, James. Well said.
  • steiner666 26 March 2010 02:00
    I totally agree with him on this one.

    I really don't see how anyone would want to watch the movie on anything but a huge 3D display. I can't imagine next months 2D bluray selling too well. Aside from the 3D, the movie wasn't very noteworthy IMO.
  • ravewulf 26 March 2010 02:01
    the Blu-ray and DVD hitting the streets next month will feature nothing but the movie and accompanying menu, making full use of the discs' storage in order to achieve the highest quality
    That's kinda pointless. After a certain bit rate you get diminishing returns in quality. This is especially true with Blu-Ray because of the huge storage capacity and more efficient codecs like h.264/AVC
