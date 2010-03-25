Cameron: 'Watching Avatar on iPhone is Dumb'

Recently filmmaker James Cameron said that watching his latest flick, Avatar, on the iPhone is dumb. He shoots down laptops too, saying that the characters are just too small to see on either platform. According to Blu-ray.com, the comments came during a press conference promoting the movie's Blu-ray release on April 22. Cameron and producer Jon Landau also presented scenes from the upcoming disc.

"I don't feel that I'm making movies for iPhones," he said. "If someone wants to watch it on an iPhone, I'm not going to stop them, especially if they're paying for it, but I don't recommend it. I think it's dumb, when you have characters that are so small in the frame that they're not visible."

He goes on to say that he's trying to make "an epic," and that there's a limit that you wouldn't want to go below in terms of size. "I don't know," he added. "I've never watched Avatar on a laptop. I guess it probably works, but I don't recommend it. What I recommend is getting the coffee table out of the way and sticking your couch about four feet from your TV."

The April 22 launch of Avatar on Blu-ray will not contain 3D content-- that version won't hit the market until the end of the year. Instead, the Blu-ray and DVD hitting the streets next month will feature nothing but the movie and accompanying menu, making full use of the discs' storage in order to achieve the highest quality.