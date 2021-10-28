Tribest Greenstar Elite: Specs Type: Masticating (twin-gear and horizontal)

Size: 12.4 x 6.8 x 18.6 inches

Weight: 17.4 lbs

Capacity: 24 oz

Controls: On/Off switch

Power: 200 Watts

Accessories: Glass juice jug, multiple extra components, two cleaning brushes, drip tray

With its twin-gear mastication system, use of magnetic and bioceramic technologies, and wide array of extra functions, the Tribest Greenstar Elite goes above and beyond the market standard. You’ll pay for the privilege, as this juicer is our joint-most expensive model at $599.95, but advanced juicers may decide this is a worthy investment. The 12 year product warranty doesn’t hurt either.

All these extra capabilities and components can make assembly more complex, but each piece is cleaned easily with the provided tools and assembly does become more intuitive after each use. This juicer is also one of the largest and heaviest of those we tested, so it may not work in limited kitchen spaces. Yet, some customers will be drawn to its spaceship aesthetic; this is a machine that screams “high tech.” The twin-gear masticating system makes it stand out from the crowd in terms of juice yield too, as you will see in our Tribest Greenstar Elite review.

Tribest Greenstar Elite review: Price and availability

The Tribest Greenstar Elite is available at Tribest for $599.95 and at Bed Bath & Beyond for $599.95. It is available in black and white.

Tribest Greenstar Elite review: Design

The Tribest Greenstar Elite is a substantial piece of machinery, weighing over 17lbs and amassing a footprint of 12.4 x 6.8 x 18.6 inches. The rounded body and stripe detailing create a very futuristic-looking aesthetic, reminiscent of a spaceship. Controls are highlighted in red for easy visibility, while the juicer is supported by four sturdy footpads for extra stability. The provided juice jug is glass, continuing the theme of heavy, but quality materials.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The horizontal shape of the Tribest Greenstar Elite means that this juicer does take up some space on the countertop, although the juice jug slots neatly underneath. It comes with a drip tray, unique of any juicer we tested, which is useful for minimizing clean up without taking up additional room. The array of additional knobs, filters and plungers ensure that this product is versatile without requiring extra assembly knowledge; simply swap out and go. While this isn’t the most stylish juicer that we’ve tested, the high-tech design and twin-gear mastication system will appeal to serious juicers.

Tribest Greenstar Elite review: Juicing performance

When you buy the Tribest Greenstar Elite, you pay for advanced juicing capabilities — fortunately, this is reflected in the juicer’s performance. In its weakest category, testing a carrot, ginger and lemon juice, the machine was still able to produce a respectable 47% yield. In every other test, the Tribest Greenstar Elite was in the top few yields registered. The orange juice recipe yielded 56%, while the tropical mix of pineapple, mango and orange juice resulted in a yield of 61%. Both high performers, but we saw particularly impressive results when tested more complicated recipes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Many juicers fell at the hurdle of leafy greens, but not this juicer. Without any need for a reverse function, this machine was able to easily extract a juice yield of 75% from apple and kale; the third-best performing of all of the juicers we tested. It scored even better on the beetroot, blueberry and strawberry juice test: we reported joint second-best yields of 67%. The consistency of the Tribest Greenstar Elite was impressive, but we also noted that the claims of reduced oxidation were accurate and that juices lasted longer when refrigerated. All-in-all, this juicer was solid evidence of the advanced extraction benefits of a twin-gear system.

Tribest Greenstar Elite review: Ease of use and cleaning

Learning how to assemble, disassemble and clean the Tribest Greenstar Elite takes more time than any other juicer, because it has a unique design. However, we found that once we’d familiarized ourselves with the components, these steps were all quite painless. The provided cleaning tools made filter clean-up a breeze, while all other components were quick to wipe down with a sponge. While this definitely isn’t as easy to put together as the most simple centrifugal options on the market, the additional components were less of a deterrent than we initially thought. All parts, except for the Safety Hood, are dishwasher safe.

Tribest Greenstar Elite review: Verdict

The Tribest Greenstar Elite is an impressive machine. Its heavy, no-nonsense design and twin-gear extraction system make it clear that this is a serious piece of technology and the impressive yields reflect that. For some, the price and additional assembly steps will be a turn-off; this is definitely not for casual customers. But, for the right person, this juicer is a winning investment.

Combined with the long 12-year warranty and the multi-purpose uses, such as breadstick and sorbet making, the Tribest Greenstar Elite offers high performance for a high price. While not quite at the performance level of our overall winning juicer, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, this was a close second.