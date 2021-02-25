Your PS4 may be too small to play Call of Duty, warns Activision

Modern games are a lot bigger than they used to be, but Call of Duty games are something else entirely. Those games are so large that Activision has warned users that their 500GB PS4 probably isn’t going to be enough for much longer.

Apparently if you have fully-updated versions of the most-recent Call of Duty games, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare with Warzone, you may not have space for anything else.

The 500GB PS4 only has 407GB of usable hard drive space. If you have both games fully updated, and complete with all modes and packs installed, the new Season 2 update may be too much for your poor console to handle.

For reference the Black Ops Cold War update is 10.5GB on the console, while the Warzone update is 17.9GB. Those are some hefty updates, and means two already-bloated games are taking up even more space.

Activision has suggested users delete some “unused Game Content” if they want to successfully install both patches later tonight, with instructions on how to do it.

How to delete unnecessary Call of Duty content

In Black Ops Cold War you want to press R3 when you’re on the main menu, and head to File Management. You’ll then be able to delete content you don’t need anymore.

On Modern Warfare/Warzone you want to hit Options on the main menu, then the General tab. Scroll down to Game Installs and you’ll be able to pick and choose what content you want to get rid of.

Activision has only singled out PS4 owners, however, and it’s not clear how Call of Duty’s massive storage requirements will affect those playing on a 500GB Xbox One or Xbox One S. Their updates are even bigger than the PS4’s, needing 15.3GB for Black Ops, and 17.9GB for Warzone.

In any case, it appears as the process for deleting redundant content is similar to that of on Microsoft’s consoles.

Of course none of this would be necessary if Call of Duty file sizes weren’t so astronomically big. Plenty of other games, including those with next-gen visuals, rarely reach the 100GB mark.