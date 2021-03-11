Where to buy PS5 in the UK — ShopTo has stock right now

Finding where to buy a PS5 in the U.K. is a difficult task, as actually finding any retailers that have PS5 stock before it all sells out is basically down to sheer luck and speed.

However, gaming specialist retailer ShopTo has just restocked the PS5 . Head on over to its website and with some luck, you might just be able to secure yourself a console.

Furthermore, Currys, John Lewis, and AO are all tipped to get a PS5 restock this week according to PS5 UK Stock - Instant Updates. And Currys now has a lottery system you can sign up to, after which you'll be given a chance to buy a PS5 if the retailer selects you at random.

So make sure to keep an eye out on the retailers' pages listed below, to be in with some hope to get either a £449 PS5 or £359 PS5 Digital Edition this month.

PS5 vs. PS5 Digital Edition: Which one should you buy?

Don't want a PS5? Then check out our Xbox Series X review

We've collected a list of U.K. retailers to check for PS5 stock, as well as our handy widget that'll surface any PS5 bundles. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for stock updates as well, so make sure to keep checking back for updates.

The PS5 U.K. launch has been one fraught with issues. Not only has it been extremely difficult to find either edition of the PS5 in stock, but there have also been scalpers to contend with. But March is expected to have healthy bouts of PS5 restocks.

However, we don't expect stock shortages to go away any time soon, but perhaps they could start easing up as we head towards the second quarter of 2021. However, if you do manage to get your hands on one, you'll have got a gaming tech bargain.

Game (out of stock)

Amazon (out of stock)

Asda (out of stock)

Very (out of stock)

Currys (out of stock)

BT (out of stock)

John Lewis (out of stock)

Argos (out of stock)

ShopTo (PS5 IN STOCK)

Sony (out of stock)

PS5 consoles in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Your best bet at securing a PS5 now is likely to be with the bigger retailers. Several of them had some stock appear online on launch day, but as expected it sold out within just a few minutes. But some of them were drip feeding us, and are likely to continue to do so, so it's worth checking back on a semi-regular basis.

Below are some quick links for you to check all the aforementioned retailers and some other big names that may get stock in at some point over the coming weeks.

PS5 at Amazon UK

PS5: £449 at Amazon UK

Amazon UK has promised launch day stock would go live at 12 p.m., but they sold out almost immediately. As one of the biggest retailers in the UK they're guaranteed to get more, so keep checking back.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders at Currys

PS5: £449 at Currys

Currys had promised launch day stock, but after delays and technical issues this was scrapped. In other words Currys is more likely to have stock sooner, but it's not clear when. Watch this space.View Deal

PS5 at Game

PS5:£449 at Game

Game kept PS5 stock was on hold and kept until later in the day, but long virtual queue times means that they were sold out before many had a chance to buy. As the main high street video game retailer, Game will get more in eventually, it's only a matter of when.View Deal

PS5 at BT

PS5: £449 at BT Shop

BT did have a number of PS5 consoles in stock, but quickly sold out.View Deal

PS5 at Sony

PS5: £449 at Sony

Sony naturally has a dedicated sales page for the PS5, but nothing new appeared on launch day. That said if anyone is going to have stock it's Sony, and it's well worth checking in at regular intervals.View Deal

PS5 at Argos

PS5: £449 at Argos

Despite reports to the contrary, Argos's PS5 page said it has no launch day stock. Some new stocj has been coming in at sporadic intervals with little to no warning, but there's no pattern to when Argos will have new consoles available.View Deal

PS5 at John Lewis

PS5: £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis did sell the PS5 but after its stock ran out it declared that the console will no longer be available. We can take this as a warning not to expect any new stock anytime soon. View Deal

PS5 at Very

PS5: £449 at Very.co.uk

Very's stock quickly sold out, but it had been dripfeeding people with new consoles on a few occasions. So there may be more to come, and you should keep checking back to see.View Deal

PS5 at ShopTo

PS5: £449 at ShopTo

ShopTo currently has a very limited supply of PS5 stock. If you want to get your hands on one you'll need to be quick. Unfortunately, the website seems to be struggling to deal with the overload of eager gaming trying to secure a PS5, but there is stock available. View Deal

PS5 at Asda

PS5: £449 at Asda

Despise being a mostly food retailer, Asda is also selling the PS5. However, it's currently out of stock. It's worth keeping an eye on its PS5 page though as stock could suddenly be replenished. View Deal

Where buy PS5 in the UK: Tips and tricks

Get prepared: Make sure you have all the right payment card details and two-factor authentication available and to hand when you find a PS5 ready to buy. Units can go so fast that if you’re rushing around trying to find your credit card you could miss your chance to secure a PS5 order.

Select a retailer: As you can see from our list above, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, which can actually make the whole process of buying a PS5 a bit complicated. We suggest you select a couple of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon and keep an eye on their PS5 landing pages.

Sign up to stock alerts: Plenty of retailers offer to alert you to when they have PS5 stock in. We suggest you sign up to those services for the retailers that are offering them.

Find the right product page: It might sound obvious, but make sure you’re on the actual buying page for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. If you’re on a landing page, you might end up missing the moment new stock arrives.

Sign in to retailers: Make sure you sign in to any retailers you might already have an account with. This will make things a lot faster when buying a PS5 if you spot one on sale. And speed is of the essence today.

Keep refreshing and don't give up: It can be a little demoralizing trying to find PS5 stock when everywhere looks sold out. But regularly refresh product pages to see what pops up; you might get lucky. And also keep checking back here for any PS5 stock updates.

If you still haven't had any luck getting a console, you can always check our stock widget below. If any other retailers get PS5 stock in throughout the day it'll show up there. So if you see something jump on that opportunity as soon as you can.