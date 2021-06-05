Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti — retailers to check in the US and the UK when there's stock

Finding stock of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is proving to be troublesome. High demand, scalpers, and the ongoing global chip shortage are making restocks difficult to track.

Despite the hash rate limit that's intended to prevent crypto-miners from bulk-buying the new GPU, the stock situation isn't shaping up to be any better than that of the standard RTX 3080 model. Best Buy had launch day restock in 81 select stores, but even that was very limited. Manufacturers are already having trouble keeping up with the high demand.

While Nvidia likely attempted to prepare sufficient stock ahead of the card's grand release, availability didn't last long at either U.S. or U.K. retailers when the RTX 3080 Ti finally hit shelves.

Of course, restocks will happen, and you better be prepared for them as they're almost guaranteed to not last long. So, if your mind is set on getting the new RTX 3080 Ti, make sure to keep refreshing the pages of the e-tailers we've listed below so as not to miss your chance.

Below, we've included a guide to all the major retailers that will sell the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. They don't have stock at this moment, but these are the retailers you need to check regularly if you hope to land yourself one of these coveted GPUs. It's also worth considering signing up for alerts from these retailers to get pinged when the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is back in stock.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti: check these stores

There's no stock at the moment, but these stores have confirmed they will carry the RTX 3080 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ Amazon

check stock @ Amazon Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ Best Buy

check stock @ Best Buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ Newegg

check stock @ Newegg Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ B&H Photo

check stock @ B&H Photo Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ Currys PC World (UK)

check stock @ Currys PC World (UK) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ Overclockers (UK)

check stock @ Overclockers (UK) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ Amazon UK

check stock @ Amazon UK Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: check stock @ eBuyer (UK)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: Where to look for stock

While the RTX 3080 Ti is listed at numerous retailers, no retailers currently have stock. If you desperately want a card without delay, the resale market is the only place you'll find stock right now.

However, some retailers are still listing the cards as "coming soon" rather than "sold out" and haven't actually started taking orders yet, even though the RTX 3080 Ti has officially launched. Frustratingly these retailers are remaining tight-lipped as to when "soon" actually is, but these are the listings that you should keep a close eye on for now. These retailers could open the floodgates at any point.

Please do keep in mind that we will be constantly updating this page for all of the latest updates on stock and listings for both the Founders Edition model and those made by third-party manufacturers like MSI, Asus ROG, and more.

RTX 3080 Ti restock and Prime Day

Prime Day is coming June 21 and 22, but don't get your hopes up. You probably have a better chance of winning the lottery than finding Prime Day deals on the RTX 3080 Ti. Could Amazon offer RTX 3080 Ti restock on Prime Day? It's possible, but highly unlikely. However, if you regularly check this page and the retailers listed below you might get lucky and catch stock should it appear.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the U.S.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Nvidia

Nvidia itself is offering the new Founders Edition graphics card, as well as links to other retailers that are selling third-party versions of the GPU. It is currently sold out. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a listing for the Founders Edition RTX 3080 Ti, with an identical starting price that will be listed on Nvidia's official website. But the card is currently sold out. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Newegg

Newegg is offering a rather comprehensive selection of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards, including models from MSI, PNY, Gigabyte. There's a lot of choice on here, but every single listing is currently sold out. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Amazon

Amazon doesn't currently have any stock of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Though it does have a few listings for pre-built PCs that include the GPU. Which is one way to get hold one. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ B&H

B&H will undoubtedly offer a good selection of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs when the stock drops. You can expect both the standard versions of the RTX 3080 Ti as well as overclocked models. Currently listed as "coming soon".View Deal

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the U.K.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ Nvidia

The RTX 3080 Ti is being sold by Nvidia UK for £1,049. You should soon see listings of both the Founders Edition as well as third-party models, though none are in stock. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ eBuyer

We've already seen quite a handful of "coming soon" listings on eBuyer showcasing the new RTX 3080 Ti from various manufacturers, including MSI, Gigabyte, ZOTAC and more. Make sure to visit the page again frequently for when these drop. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ Currys

As one of the biggest tech retailers in the UK, Currys will undoubtedly sell the new RTX 3080 Ti GPU. We've included a general link to the graphics cards for now, but we will add a more specific listing as soon as they appear. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ Overclockers

Overclockers is expected to offer a range of the newly announced RTX 3080 Ti cards, though for the time being all listings are labeled "this product available soon". Definitely, one to keep a close eye on. View Deal