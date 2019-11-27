Get this ridiculous 58-inch Samsung 4K TV deal at Walmart for just $377

You can pick up a cheap 58-inch Samsung smart TV for cheap starting today as Black Friday deals get underway. Right now Walmart has the NU6080 4K TV for just $377.99, which is $52 off an already great bargain set.

The Samsung UN58NU6080 is a 58-inch smart TV that offers Samsung's great smart TV experience in a basic 4K TV. You won't find the fancy QLED enhancement or premium features you'd get on Samsung's more expensive models, but it still delivers plenty of bang for the buck.

Samsung 58-inch 4K TV: was $429.99 now $377.99

Samsung's 58-inch 4K UHD smart TV is a great cheap TV that delivers 4K resolution, a full smart TV experience and three HDMI ports for a great low price.View Deal

One of the best pre-Black Friday TV deals we've seen yet, Samsung's 58-inch smart TV delivers 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, making it a great upgrade for anyone using an older 1080p set. It offers high dynamic range for brighter colors and better picture, and the 60Hz refresh rate should be great for handling the fast action of sporting events and video games.

Plus, the NU6080 is a smart TV, with Samsung's great smart TV interface and wide selection of apps and streaming services. You can enjoy Netflix and YouTube easily, and share video from your phone with ease. You can also add voice control by pairing the TV with your Amazon Alexa device.

It's also a great option for the gadget enthusiast, since the TV features Samsung's SmartThings app and a full dashboard for managing all of your connected devices. Whether it's a connected thermostat, a doorbell camera or a smart refrigerator, Samsung's built-in device manager lets you control it all from the comfort of your couch.

The Samsung UN58NU6080 isn't a perfect TV, since it's using a less-expensive edge-lit display and a less refined smart TV remote than the minimalist one used on Samsung's nicer QLED models, but you'll still get the full breadth of Samsung's smart TV software and can enjoy all of your 4K content and streaming services in one affordable package.

