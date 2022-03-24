Wales vs Austria live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The Wales vs Austria live stream is a World Cup play-off semi-final, as the nations work to book their place at Qatar 2022.

Wales vs Austria live stream live stream, date, time, channels The Wales vs Austria live stream live stream takes place today (Thursday, March 24).

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now, or on S4C via BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus, or on TUDN via Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

These two sides last met for a World Cup qualifier in September 2017. Wales won that match 1-0, meaning they are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Austria, who have not won in Wales since March 2005. The Dragons are also unbeaten in the last 16 home matches, winning 11 and drawing 5. Austria pose an attacking threat though, scoring four goals in their previous two matches against Israel and Moldova.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward has been ruled out for Wales. However, captain Gareth Bale has trained with the squad having missed El Classico at the weekend through illness. His presence is crucial, as he has been directly involved in six goals during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. His return of three goals and three assists is more than any of his teammates.

Aaron Ramsey is also expected to feature in the Wales vs Austria live stream following his debut for Rangers. Both players are, though, lacking game time. Bale has only played 77 minutes of club football since an appearance for Real Madrid against Real Betis on August 28. Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is also in the squad but has barely featured under Antonio Conte.

For Austria, former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is the major threat. He has totalled nine goals and four assists across his country’s last 14 World Cup qualifiers. Andreas Weimann, who plays his club football at Bristol City, has been called up by his national team for the first time in seven years. Kevin Danso, Stefan Ilsanker and Alessandro Schopf are also back in the squad as Christopher Trimmel, Philipp Lienhart, Florian Grillitsch and Dejan Ljubicic all drop out.

Here's how they line up:

Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies; C Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, N Williams; Wilson, James, Bale.

Austria: Linder, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Seiwald, Lainer, Baumgartner, Laimer, Schlager, Arnautovic, Sabitzer

The winner of this game is set to face the winner of the other semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine. That match was meant to take place in Glasgow but has been postponed following Russia’s invasion.

Who can take one step closer to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Find out by watching the Wales vs Austria live stream, and we will show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Wales vs Austria live stream from anywhere

The Wales vs Austria live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

How to watch the Wales vs Austria live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wales vs Austria live stream on ESPN Plus and TUDN. If you have ESPN Plus, you can stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Wales vs Austria live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access Sky Sports or S4C.

How to watch the Wales vs Austria live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Wales vs Austria live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

The game is being shown with Welsh language commentary on S4C. This can be accessed for free via the BBC iPlayer. (You do, though, need a UK television license.)

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Wales vs Austria live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wales vs Austria live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wales vs Austria live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for Wales vs Austria and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wales vs Austria live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wales vs Austria live stream on Sky Sport NZ or via BeIn Sports Connect if you have the Sky Sport package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wales vs Austria live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, we've not been able to find anywhere that's showing the Wales vs Austria live stream in Canada. TLN is showing European World Cup qualifiers, but is showing the Italy vs North Macedonia match this time.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.