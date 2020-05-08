UFC 249 live stream: How to watch Ferguson vs. Gaethje online, start time

It's time to catch a UFC 249 live stream to celebrate the return of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The popular mixed martial arts promotion has been on a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but with a new venue and a stacked card headlined by Ferguson vs. Gaethje, it looks to be coming back in a big way.

The UFC 249 main event will see Tony Ferguson battle Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated bout. Currently on a 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson will look to keep the momentum going with his signature high-impact style. Gaethje is a fan favorite and former World Series of Fighting lightweight champ, but a win on Saturday night could help him secure a spot among the UFC's elite.

UFC 249 Start Time, Location UFC 249's main card will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern (7 a.m. Pacific | 3 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, May 9. The event will be held at the Jacksonville Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Preliminary matches will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Originally planned for Brooklyn, NY with Ferguson taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov in April, UFC 249 will now take place at the Jacksonville Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Other key bouts include a bantamweight showdown between champion Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz, as well as a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Ready to catch this hotly anticipated UFC 249 live stream? Here's what you need to know about the big event.

Where to live stream UFC 249

UFC 249's main card is exclusive to ESPN Plus, ESPN's streaming service that is bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu, in a big deal for cord-cutters.

Once you've subscribed to ESPN Plus, you're going to need to spend a little more to get the UFC 249 PPV. It costs $65 on its own for existing subscribers, and new subscribers to ESPN Plus can bundle UFC 249 and an annual ESPN Plus subscription for $85 — savings of $40.

The Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle gets you all three services for a low $12.99 per month. That includes Disney Plus with 4K Ultra-HD video and 4 simultaneous streams, which costs $15.99 on Netflix.View Deal

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

The UFC 249 prelims can be viewed on ESPN proper or the ESPN Plus app, while the early prelims that kick off at 6:30 p.m. are exclusive to UFC's Fight Pass service.

Where to live stream UFC 249 preliminary matches

If you want to watch the UFC 249 preliminary matches and don't have cable, you're not out of luck. ESPN is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

UFC 249 fight card

Early Prelims (6:30 pm ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

Prelims (8 pm ET, ESPN+/ESPN)

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparaza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Rolando Souza



Main Card (ESPN+, 10pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Hnery Cejudo (C) vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro